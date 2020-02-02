https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/MORGAN-ST-89-HOWARD-83-15023177.php
MORGAN ST. 89, HOWARD 83
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MORGAN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Devonish
|39
|4-6
|5-6
|1-4
|6
|3
|13
|Miller
|37
|8-13
|1-1
|2-8
|1
|4
|19
|Baxter
|32
|6-13
|3-4
|3-9
|2
|2
|18
|Davis
|30
|4-7
|6-7
|2-4
|6
|4
|14
|Syfax
|23
|3-5
|3-4
|2-4
|0
|4
|9
|Brown
|15
|5-8
|0-0
|3-3
|1
|4
|10
|Grantsaan
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Campbell
|8
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Okafor
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Shaw
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|33-58
|18-22
|13-34
|16
|24
|89
Percentages: FG .569, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Baxter 3-5, Miller 2-4, Campbell 0-1, Shaw 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Baxter, Grantsaan).
Turnovers: 22 (Davis 5, Devonish 4, Miller 4, Syfax 4, Baxter 2, Brown 2, Grantsaan).
Steals: 4 (Baxter, Brown, Campbell, Devonish).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOWARD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bristol
|37
|4-8
|6-7
|2-5
|3
|4
|17
|Robinson
|36
|4-8
|4-6
|1-2
|9
|5
|14
|Williams
|36
|5-11
|3-3
|0-1
|1
|2
|15
|Cousins
|34
|5-9
|5-9
|4-7
|0
|2
|15
|Garvey
|33
|7-11
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|2
|19
|Toure
|11
|1-3
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|3
|P.Jones
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Lee
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Anosike
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Jones
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-51
|19-27
|9-20
|16
|19
|83
Percentages: FG .510, FT .704.
3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Garvey 5-9, Bristol 3-5, Robinson 2-4, Williams 2-5, Toure 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Cousins 5, Bristol, Toure).
Turnovers: 16 (Bristol 5, Garvey 4, P.Jones 2, Robinson 2, Toure 2, Williams).
Steals: 7 (Robinson 4, Bristol, Garvey, Toure).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Morgan St.
|43
|46
|—
|89
|Howard
|41
|42
|—
|83
A_1,327 (2,700).
