FG FT Reb
N. DAKOTA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hunter 34 3-10 0-1 0-2 3 1 7
Ward 34 9-14 5-7 2-9 1 2 25
Eady 31 2-5 0-0 1-3 3 0 4
Shahid 28 3-12 0-1 0-3 0 3 9
Kreuser 26 4-15 1-1 3-5 3 4 11
Quayle 18 2-3 0-0 0-1 2 1 5
Witz 13 1-1 0-0 1-5 1 2 2
Knotek 11 2-4 0-0 0-2 1 4 5
Harden-Hayes 4 0-3 0-0 1-2 0 2 0
Totals 200 26-67 6-10 8-32 14 19 68

Percentages: FG .388, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Shahid 3-5, Ward 2-3, Kreuser 2-7, Quayle 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Knotek 1-3, Eady 0-2, Harden-Hayes 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Knotek, Witz).

Turnovers: 10 (Eady 3, Hunter 3, Shahid 2, Kreuser, Ward).

Steals: 4 (Shahid 2, Kreuser, Ward).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MARQUETTE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anim 38 6-10 0-2 1-6 2 1 14
Howard 35 10-24 7-7 0-4 4 2 32
McEwen 30 2-7 8-8 0-7 3 3 12
Bailey 25 3-5 0-0 0-4 1 2 8
John 23 2-4 1-3 1-6 2 1 5
Cain 16 1-1 2-2 4-5 0 0 4
Elliott 12 1-5 2-2 0-1 0 0 4
Johnson 9 1-2 1-2 3-4 0 2 3
Morrow 7 0-2 0-0 2-4 0 1 0
Torrence 4 0-1 0-0 0-1 2 0 0
Totals 200 26-61 21-26 11-42 14 12 82

Percentages: FG .426, FT .808.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Howard 5-11, Anim 2-3, Bailey 2-4, Elliott 0-1, Torrence 0-1, McEwen 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 10 (Bailey 5, John 3, Cain 2).

Turnovers: 9 (Howard 5, McEwen 2, John, Morrow).

Steals: 6 (Howard 2, Anim, Bailey, Cain, John).

Technical Fouls: None.

N. Dakota St. 36 32 68
Marquette 38 44 82

.