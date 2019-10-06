https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/MAC-Individual-Leaders-14496108.php
MAC Individual Leaders
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Koback,Toledo
|5
|91
|628
|6
|125.6
|Bellamy,Western Mich.
|6
|101
|629
|8
|104.8
|Patterson,Buffalo
|6
|114
|598
|4
|99.7
|Marks,Buffalo
|6
|109
|532
|2
|88.7
|Huntley,Ball St.
|5
|97
|440
|5
|88.0
|Harbison,Northern Ill.
|5
|76
|370
|2
|74.0
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Guadagni,Toledo
|5
|102
|62
|2
|905
|7
|154.0
|Crum,Kent St.
|5
|94
|67
|0
|725
|5
|153.6
|Wassink,Western Mich.
|6
|208
|124
|5
|1,769
|12
|145.3
|Glass III,Eastern Mich.
|5
|183
|122
|5
|1,313
|13
|144.9
|Plitt,Ball St.
|5
|190
|123
|5
|1,407
|11
|140.8
|Rourke,Ohio
|5
|131
|76
|4
|1,012
|6
|131.9
|Nelson,Akron
|5
|156
|89
|3
|1,068
|8
|127.6
|Moore,Central Mich.
|6
|164
|94
|4
|1,143
|5
|121.0
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Pimpleton,Central Mich.
|6
|40
|410
|6.7
|Morris,Bowling Green
|5
|26
|310
|5.2
|Hall,Ball St.
|5
|25
|241
|5.0
|Miller,Ball St.
|5
|23
|321
|4.6
|Ricci,Western Mich.
|6
|27
|386
|4.5
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Burkhart,Akron
|4
|15
|320
|80.0
|Mitchell,Toledo
|5
|15
|365
|73.0
|Pimpleton,Central Mich.
|6
|40
|410
|68.3
|Ricci,Western Mich.
|6
|27
|386
|64.3
|Miller,Ball St.
|5
|23
|321
|64.2
|Stewart,Akron
|5
|22
|320
|64.0
|Crawford,Northern Ill.
|5
|19
|316
|63.2
|Morris,Bowling Green
|5
|26
|310
|62.0
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Robinson,Toledo
|5
|3
|49
|0
|.6
|Uzodinma,Ball St.
|5
|3
|66
|0
|.6
|Brown,Miami (OH)
|5
|2
|25
|1
|.4
|Parker,Kent St.
|5
|2
|23
|0
|.4
|Tranquill,Western Mich.
|6
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Banks,Miami (OH)
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|McGill,Eastern Mich.
|4
|1
|-3
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Thomas,Miami (OH)
|5
|6
|104
|17.3
|Maddox,Toledo
|5
|9
|79
|8.8
|Buckner,Ohio
|5
|8
|58
|7.3
|Pimpleton,Central Mich.
|6
|11
|64
|5.8
|Rogers,Bowling Green
|5
|6
|28
|4.7
|Tucker,Northern Ill.
|5
|8
|20
|2.5
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Mixon,Western Mich.
|6
|13
|436
|33.5
|Mathison,Akron
|5
|9
|245
|27.2
|Parker,Kent St.
|5
|10
|252
|25.2
|Knock,Ohio
|5
|10
|237
|23.7
|Dunner,Ball St.
|5
|10
|230
|23.0
|Denley,Bowling Green
|5
|12
|249
|20.8
|Thomas,Miami (OH)
|5
|13
|196
|15.1
|Jones,Northern Ill.
|5
|7
|105
|15.0
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Flint,Toledo
|4
|20
|47.3
|Kramer,Miami (OH)
|5
|32
|45.2
|Adams,Kent St.
|5
|27
|44.6
|Snyder,Ball St.
|5
|24
|42.5
|Buell,Central Mich.
|6
|24
|42.5
|Ference,Northern Ill.
|5
|32
|41.7
|Farkas,Ohio
|5
|24
|41.4
|Naranjo,Bowling Green
|5
|34
|41.0
|Julien,Eastern Mich.
|5
|23
|39.6
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Rimmler,Ball St.
|5
|9
|13
|.692
|1.80
|Davis,Toledo
|5
|7
|8
|.875
|1.40
|Richardso,Northern Ill.
|5
|7
|8
|.875
|1.40
|Sloman,Miami (OH)
|5
|7
|7
|1.000
|1.40
|Trickett,Kent St.
|5
|7
|10
|.700
|1.40
|Tice,Central Mich.
|5
|6
|9
|.667
|1.20
|Zervos,Ohio
|5
|6
|8
|.750
|1.20
|Kapps,Western Mich.
|6
|6
|9
|.667
|1.00
|Ryland,Eastern Mich.
|5
|5
|6
|.833
|1.00
|McNulty,Buffalo
|6
|4
|7
|.571
|.67
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Koback,Toledo
|5
|628
|16
|0
|0
|0
|93
|644
|128.80
|Mixon,Western Mich.
|6
|0
|231
|41
|436
|0
|38
|708
|118.00
|Patterson,Buffalo
|6
|598
|101
|0
|0
|0
|119
|699
|116.50
|Bellamy,Western Mich.
|6
|629
|32
|0
|0
|0
|109
|661
|110.17
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Wassink,Western Mich.
|6
|243
|1,857
|309.5
|Plitt,Ball St.
|5
|225
|1,454
|290.8
|Glass III,Eastern Mich.
|5
|230
|1,425
|285.0
|Rourke,Ohio
|5
|184
|1,262
|252.4
|Bowers,Northern Ill.
|5
|205
|1,228
|245.6
|Guadagni,Toledo
|5
|157
|1,197
|239.4
|Nelson,Akron
|5
|207
|1,135
|227.0
|Moore,Central Mich.
|6
|186
|1,140
|190.0
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Koback,Toledo
|5
|0
|0
|0
|42
|8.4
|Rimmler,Ball St.
|5
|15
|9
|13
|42
|8.4
|Davis,Toledo
|5
|20
|7
|8
|41
|8.2
|Bellamy,Western Mich.
|6
|0
|0
|0
|48
|8.0
|Kapps,Western Mich.
|6
|26
|6
|9
|42
|7.0
