Ottawa 1 0 1 2
Los Angeles 1 0 2 3

First Period_1, Ottawa, Ryan 5 (White, Tkachuk), 0:29. 2, Los Angeles, Lewis 6 (Kempe, Hutton), 10:09.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_3, Ottawa, Hawryluk 3 (Paul, Englund), 1:57. 4, Los Angeles, Vilardi 3 (Walker, Roy), 9:12 (pp). 5, Los Angeles, Frk 6 (Vilardi, Doughty), 15:19.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 10-8-8_26. Los Angeles 13-11-15_39.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 2; Los Angeles 1 of 4.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 11-16-2 (39 shots-36 saves). Los Angeles, Petersen 4-3-0 (26-24).

A_0 (18,230). T_2:22.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Bevan Mills.