LOUISIANA TECH 73, NORTH TEXAS 71
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISIANA TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Muhammed
|28
|5-8
|3-4
|3-7
|0
|3
|13
|Powell
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Archibald
|31
|3-4
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|2
|8
|Bracey
|24
|9-15
|5-7
|0-3
|1
|3
|26
|Jean
|30
|4-8
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|11
|Williams
|25
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|6
|Pemberton
|24
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|4
|Ledoux
|18
|1-4
|1-3
|0-3
|0
|0
|3
|Gordon
|9
|0-1
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-54
|9-16
|7-28
|7
|15
|73
Percentages: FG .500, FT .563.
3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Bracey 3-5, Jean 3-6, Archibald 2-2, Williams 2-3, Ledoux 0-2, Pemberton 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Muhammed).
Turnovers: 9 (Archibald 4, Ledoux 2, Jean, Pemberton, Powell).
Steals: 3 (Bracey, Jean, Muhammed).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH TEXAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Geu
|14
|3-5
|1-1
|1-2
|1
|2
|7
|Z.Simmons
|30
|3-4
|0-0
|2-8
|4
|4
|6
|Gibson
|33
|4-12
|4-4
|0-0
|0
|3
|13
|Hamlet
|34
|9-15
|5-7
|1-3
|4
|2
|25
|Reese
|34
|6-11
|3-3
|0-3
|1
|1
|16
|Bell
|31
|1-2
|0-0
|1-7
|3
|0
|2
|Draper
|16
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|0
|Smart
|6
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Jackson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|J.Simmons
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-53
|13-15
|5-25
|14
|16
|71
Percentages: FG .509, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Hamlet 2-2, Reese 1-5, Gibson 1-8, Bell 0-1, Draper 0-1, Z.Simmons 0-1, Geu 0-2, Smart 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Bell 2, Z.Simmons 2, Geu).
Turnovers: 8 (Bell 4, Geu, Gibson, Hamlet, Z.Simmons).
Steals: 1 (Hamlet).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Louisiana Tech
|32
|41
|—
|73
|North Texas
|36
|35
|—
|71
A_4,277 (10,500).
