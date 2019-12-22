LONG BEACH ST. 68, UTAH VALLEY 65
Averette 7-13 1-2 17, Havsa 0-0 0-0 0, Jardine 2-8 0-0 5, Morley 3-4 0-0 6, Olojakpoke 1-3 2-4 4, Overton 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 2-11 0-0 5, White 7-17 5-8 22, Woodbury 2-10 0-0 6. Totals 24-67 8-14 65.
Carter 4-9 4-4 15, Cobb 2-3 0-0 4, De Geest 2-7 2-2 7, Griffin 0-3 0-0 0, Hunter 3-13 2-4 8, Irish 0-1 1-2 1, Mansel 1-2 0-0 2, Morgan 3-6 0-0 6, Roberts 4-7 2-2 10, Slater 6-9 0-1 15. Totals 25-60 11-15 68.
Halftime_Long Beach St. 35-31. 3-Point Goals_Utah Valley 9-32 (White 3-7, Averette 2-6, Woodbury 2-6, Jardine 1-6, Washington 1-6, Overton 0-1), Long Beach St. 7-19 (Slater 3-4, Carter 3-6, De Geest 1-4, Griffin 0-1, Roberts 0-1, Hunter 0-3). Rebounds_Utah Valley 40 (Olojakpoke, White 7), Long Beach St. 36 (Hunter 9). Assists_Utah Valley 11 (Averette 5), Long Beach St. 10 (Carter, De Geest 3). Total Fouls_Utah Valley 15, Long Beach St. 17.