FG FT Reb
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Williams 38 5-10 0-0 3-9 4 3 11
Bishop 36 7-18 1-1 1-6 1 2 17
Jenkins 36 4-11 2-2 1-6 6 4 11
Malone-Key 34 4-9 4-8 1-5 1 2 12
Powell 30 5-8 2-2 1-3 2 4 14
Rush 11 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 3
Saliba 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Dadika 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Baker 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Dunn 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-60 9-13 7-30 14 15 70

Percentages: FG .450, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Powell 2-3, Bishop 2-8, Rush 1-1, Williams 1-3, Jenkins 1-7, Dunn 0-1, Malone-Key 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 2, Bishop).

Turnovers: 14 (Jenkins 5, Malone-Key 3, Williams 3, Powell 2, Saliba).

Steals: 3 (Malone-Key, Powell, Rush).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
LIU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Agosto 37 9-11 0-1 1-5 3 4 20
Clark 35 9-16 1-2 2-8 3 2 19
Flowers 35 3-15 0-0 1-10 5 2 8
Batts 32 3-5 0-0 0-2 3 2 9
Cotton 28 3-10 5-6 2-3 1 2 12
Jackson 23 4-5 3-4 1-1 0 2 14
Ballantyne 10 1-2 0-0 2-2 2 1 2
Totals 200 32-64 9-13 9-31 17 15 84

Percentages: FG .500, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Batts 3-3, Jackson 3-4, Agosto 2-3, Flowers 2-11, Cotton 1-4, Ballantyne 0-1, Clark 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Clark 2, Batts, Flowers).

Turnovers: 11 (Flowers 3, Jackson 3, Agosto 2, Batts, Clark, Cotton).

Steals: 8 (Clark 2, Cotton 2, Flowers 2, Jackson 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Fairleigh Dickinson 30 40 70
LIU 46 38 84

A_538 (2,500).