L.A. Lakers 128, Cleveland 99
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CLEVELAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Love
|33:04
|7-17
|6-6
|2-11
|3
|2
|21
|Osman
|34:59
|5-12
|1-1
|0-4
|1
|2
|15
|Thompson
|33:34
|8-11
|1-2
|6-10
|2
|5
|17
|Garland
|29:21
|7-13
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|3
|16
|Sexton
|34:40
|6-16
|4-4
|1-3
|4
|1
|16
|McKinnie
|22:19
|1-5
|0-1
|1-3
|2
|5
|2
|Exum
|19:54
|0-2
|1-2
|0-3
|3
|1
|1
|Knight
|12:18
|0-3
|1-4
|0-1
|1
|0
|1
|Henson
|9:01
|3-5
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|7
|T.Cook
|5:25
|0-0
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|1
|Wade
|5:25
|1-1
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|38-85
|16-24
|10-40
|21
|22
|99
Percentages: FG .447, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Osman 4-6, Garland 2-6, Love 1-4, Exum 0-1, Henson 0-1, Knight 0-2, Sexton 0-2, McKinnie 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (McKinnie).
Turnovers: 19 (Thompson 5, Love 4, Garland 3, McKinnie 2, Sexton 2, Henson, Knight, Osman).
Steals: 4 (Garland 2, Thompson, Wade).
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. LAKERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|James
|32:42
|12-16
|6-7
|0-2
|8
|2
|31
|Kuzma
|25:42
|5-13
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|4
|11
|McGee
|23:06
|1-2
|2-4
|2-8
|3
|3
|4
|Bradley
|20:54
|5-11
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|12
|Green
|23:21
|4-8
|2-4
|1-4
|2
|1
|10
|Caldwell-Pope
|26:09
|2-7
|4-4
|0-1
|5
|2
|9
|Howard
|24:54
|9-11
|2-3
|5-15
|2
|2
|21
|Caruso
|22:32
|3-5
|2-2
|0-1
|6
|3
|10
|Q.Cook
|20:22
|3-7
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|7
|Dudley
|16:58
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|4
|5
|Daniels
|3:19
|2-3
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|0
|8
|Totals
|240:00
|48-88
|21-28
|11-45
|33
|25
|128
Percentages: FG .545, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Caruso 2-2, Daniels 2-3, Bradley 2-5, Howard 1-1, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, James 1-3, Dudley 1-4, Q.Cook 1-4, Green 0-2, Kuzma 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (McGee 2, Kuzma).
Turnovers: 9 (James 3, Caruso 2, Kuzma 2, Caldwell-Pope, Howard).
Steals: 8 (Green 4, Caldwell-Pope, James, McGee, Q.Cook).
Technical Fouls: None
|Cleveland
|27
|21
|22
|29
|—
|99
|L.A. Lakers
|21
|26
|37
|44
|—
|128
A_18,997 (18,997).