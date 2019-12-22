FG FT Reb
L.A. CLIPPERS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Harkless 25:12 6-8 1-1 1-2 1 0 15
Leonard 27:05 11-16 3-3 2-7 9 2 26
Zubac 21:26 7-7 1-3 3-5 2 4 15
Beverley 22:07 3-9 0-0 0-5 6 2 8
George 25:48 4-11 3-3 0-5 4 0 11
Williams 23:46 8-13 1-1 0-0 4 1 20
McGruder 20:55 2-5 0-0 0-0 0 2 5
Harrell 19:46 8-16 5-6 5-8 2 1 21
Patterson 18:47 1-5 0-0 2-6 1 0 3
Shamet 14:21 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 3 3
Robinson 7:11 1-2 0-2 0-3 0 2 2
Kabengele 6:48 2-3 0-0 0-1 0 2 5
Walton Jr. 6:48 0-1 0-0 0-0 3 0 0
Totals 240:00 54-99 14-19 13-43 32 19 134

Percentages: FG .545, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Williams 3-6, Harkless 2-3, Beverley 2-7, Kabengele 1-1, Leonard 1-2, Shamet 1-3, McGruder 1-4, Patterson 1-5, Walton Jr. 0-1, George 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Beverley, Shamet).

Turnovers: 11 (George 2, Harrell 2, Leonard 2, Harkless, McGruder, Robinson, Shamet, Zubac).

Steals: 11 (Leonard 4, Williams 2, Harkless, Harrell, Patterson, Shamet, Zubac).

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
SAN ANTONIO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Aldridge 24:01 6-11 0-0 1-4 2 2 12
DeRozan 24:47 9-14 6-6 0-3 3 4 24
Lyles 13:34 0-2 0-0 0-4 1 0 0
Forbes 19:28 1-5 2-2 0-1 0 0 5
Murray 23:32 4-7 0-0 1-5 6 3 10
Belinelli 25:03 4-6 5-5 0-2 0 1 17
White 20:43 5-9 0-0 0-3 5 0 10
Gay 20:14 3-4 0-0 0-5 1 0 7
Mills 20:02 3-7 1-2 0-1 0 2 9
Walker IV 16:57 2-6 0-0 1-2 1 2 4
Poeltl 15:44 3-4 0-0 1-5 5 3 6
Metu 8:15 1-5 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Carroll 7:40 1-2 1-4 0-0 0 2 3
Totals 240:00 42-82 15-19 4-36 24 20 109

Percentages: FG .512, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Belinelli 4-5, Murray 2-3, Mills 2-6, Gay 1-1, Forbes 1-4, Aldridge 0-1, Carroll 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, Lyles 0-2, Walker IV 0-2, White 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Poeltl 4, Aldridge, Gay, Metu, Murray).

Turnovers: 18 (Walker IV 3, Belinelli 2, DeRozan 2, Murray 2, Poeltl 2, White 2, Aldridge, Forbes, Gay, Metu, Mills).

Steals: 5 (Murray 2, Aldridge, Belinelli, Mills).

Technical Fouls: None

L.A. Clippers 33 39 38 24 134
San Antonio 31 30 22 26 109

A_18,354 (18,581).