L.A. Angels-Chicago White Sox Runs

White sox first. Tim Anderson singles to center field. Yoan Moncada singles to center field. Tim Anderson to second. Jose Abreu doubles to left field. Yoan Moncada to third. Tim Anderson scores. Eloy Jimenez grounds out to third base, David Fletcher to Jared Walsh. Yoan Moncada scores. James McCann walks. Welington Castillo grounds out to shortstop. James McCann out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 2, Angels 0.

Angels third. Luis Rengifo homers to center field. Anthony Bemboom pops out to Jose Abreu. David Fletcher lines out to center field to Adam Engel. Mike Trout flies out to center field to Adam Engel.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 2, Angels 1.

White sox fifth. Adam Engel walks. Tim Anderson homers to left field. Adam Engel scores. Yoan Moncada flies out to right field to Kole Calhoun. Jose Abreu walks. Eloy Jimenez flies out to deep right field to Kole Calhoun. Jose Abreu to third. James McCann strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 4, Angels 1.

Angels seventh. Justin Upton strikes out swinging. Shohei Ohtani triples to right field. Andrelton Simmons grounds out to second base, Danny Mendick to Jose Abreu. Shohei Ohtani scores. Jared Walsh lines out to third base to Yoan Moncada.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 4, Angels 2.

Angels eighth. Luis Rengifo strikes out swinging. Taylor Ward pinch-hitting for Anthony Bemboom. Taylor Ward walks. David Fletcher reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Taylor Ward out at second. Brian Goodwin homers to right field. David Fletcher scores. Kole Calhoun flies out to Eloy Jimenez.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 4, White sox 4.

Angels ninth. Justin Upton homers to center field. Shohei Ohtani called out on strikes. Andrelton Simmons flies out to right field to Ryan Cordell. Jared Walsh grounds out to first base to Jose Abreu.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 5, White sox 4.