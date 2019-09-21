Kansas City-Minnesota Runs

Twins first. Mitch Garver walks. Jorge Polanco doubles to deep right field. Mitch Garver to third. Nelson Cruz out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Erick Mejia. Jorge Polanco to third. Mitch Garver scores. Eddie Rosario pops out to Hunter Dozier. Miguel Sano triples to deep right center field. Jorge Polanco scores. Marwin Gonzalez flies out to right center field to Erick Mejia.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 2, Royals 0.

Royals sixth. Jorge Soler singles to left center field. Hunter Dozier grounds out to shallow infield, Mitch Garver to C.J. Cron. Jorge Soler to second. Alex Gordon doubles to deep right field. Jorge Soler scores. Ryan McBroom called out on strikes. Erick Mejia strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 2, Royals 1.

Twins sixth. Jorge Polanco walks. Nelson Cruz flies out to right field to Whit Merrifield. Eddie Rosario reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jorge Polanco out at second. Miguel Sano walks. Eddie Rosario to second. Marwin Gonzalez doubles to deep right field. Miguel Sano scores. Eddie Rosario scores. C.J. Cron singles to shallow infield. Marwin Gonzalez to third. Jonathan Schoop reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. C.J. Cron out at second.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 4, Royals 1.

Royals eighth. Adalberto Mondesi reaches on error to third base, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Miguel Sano. Jorge Soler walks. Hunter Dozier singles to right field, tagged out at second, Marwin Gonzalez to Jorge Polanco. Jorge Soler to third. Adalberto Mondesi scores. Alex Gordon grounds out to second base, Jonathan Schoop to C.J. Cron. Jorge Soler scores. Ryan McBroom singles to center field. Erick Mejia singles to center field. Ryan McBroom to third. Nicky Lopez grounds out to shallow infield, Brusdar Graterol to C.J. Cron.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Twins 4, Royals 3.