Statistics after 12 games

COMP AVG TD INT
PASSING ATT. COM PCT YARDS GAIN TD PCT INT PCT LONG RATE
Mahomes 352 227 64.489 2983 8.474 20 5.7 2 0.6 83t 107.7
Moore 91 59 64.835 659 7.242 4 4.4 0 0.0 57t 100.9
TEAM 444 286 64.414 3482 8.203 24 5.4 2 0.5 83t 106
OPPONENTS 425 265 62.353 2769 7.132 18 4.2 12 2.8 69 86
RUSHING ATT. YARDS AVG LONG TD
McCoy 84 410 4.9 39 4
Dam.Williams 83 309 3.7 91t 3
Mahomes 25 166 6.6 25 1
Dar.Williams 41 141 3.4 41 3
Thompson 16 52 3.3 9 1
Hardman 4 17 4.3 9 0
Hill 5 14 2.8 5 0
Watkins 2 12 6.0 11 0
Sherman 4 9 2.3 5 0
Thomas 1 4 4.0 4 0
Moore 4 0 0.0 3 0
TEAM 269 1134 4.216 91t 12
OPPONENTS 332 1696 5.108 68t 12
RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Kelce 68 923 13.6 47 4
Watkins 42 538 12.8 68t 3
Hill 38 598 15.7 57t 5
McCoy 27 177 6.6 23 1
Robinson 27 379 14.0 44t 3
Hardman 23 450 19.6 83t 5
Dam.Williams 23 156 6.8 32 1
Dar.Williams 15 167 11.1 52 1
Pringle 11 156 14.2 28 1
Bell 3 10 3.3 7 0
Thompson 3 10 3.3 8 0
Yelder 3 50 16.7 24 0
Sherman 2 22 11.0 15 0
Thomas 1 6 6.0 6 0
TEAM 286 3642 12.734 83t 24
OPPONENTS 265 3031 11.438 69 18
INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Mathieu 3 70 23.333 35 0
Thornhill 2 46 23.0 46t 1
Ward 2 10 5.0 10 0
Clark 1 5 5.0 5 0
Breeland 1 0 0.0 0 0
Fenton 1 0 0.0 0 0
Nnadi 1 0 0.0 0 0
Sorensen 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 12 131 10.917 46t 1
OPPONENTS 2 2 1.0 2 0
SACKS NO.
Jones 6.0
Ogbah 5.5
Clark 5.0
Kpassagnon 4.0
Okafor 3.0
Hitchens 2.0
Wilson 1.5
Fuller 1.0
Mathieu 1.0
Nnadi 1.0
Pennel 1.0
Ragland 1.0
Saunders 1.0
Watts 1.0
TEAM 34.0
OPPONENTS 20.0
GROSS NET IN
PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK
Colquitt 39 1720 44.1 41.462 18 68 0
TEAM 39 1720 44.103 41.462 18 68 0
OPPONENTS 44 1930 43.864 39.477 12 65 0
PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD
Hardman 8 118 14.8 36 0
Thomas 13 55 4.2 10 0
Hill 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 22 173 7.864 36 0
OPPONENTS 16 63 3.938 11 0
KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Thompson 1 27 27.0 27 0
Hardman 19 437 23.0 34 0
Thomas 7 155 22.1 29 0
Pringle 2 41 20.5 22 0
TEAM 29 660 22.759 34 0
OPPONENTS 23 442 19.217 30 0
OFF. DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIES FUM REC. REC.
Breeland 0 0 2
Clark 0 0 1
Colquitt 0 1 0
Hardman 2 1 0
Jones 0 0 1
Kpassagnon 0 0 1
Mahomes 3 1 0
McCoy 3 1 0
Moore 2 1 0
Niemann 0 1 0
O'Daniel 0 0 1
Ragland 0 0 1
Reiter 1 0 0
Thomas 2 1 0
Watkins 2 0 0
Dam.Williams 1 1 0
Dar.Williams 1 1 0
Winchester 1 0 0
TEAM 18 9 7
OPPONENTS 17 9 9
SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT
TEAM 71 134 78 65 0 348
OPPONENTS 73 57 41 94 0 265
TOUCHDOWNS LONG
SCORING TOT RUS REC RET XP XPA FG FGA FG SAF TOT
Butker 0 0 0 0 37 39 25 29 54 0 112
Hardman 5 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30
Hill 5 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30
McCoy 5 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30
Kelce 4 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24
Dam.Williams 4 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24
Dar.Williams 4 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24
Robinson 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
Watkins 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
Mahomes 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Pringle 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Thompson 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Thornhill 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Ward 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
TEAM 37 12 24 0 37 39 25 29 54 0 297
OPPONENTS 30 12 18 0 19 23 18 22 53 0 234
FIELD GOALS 1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+
Butker 0/ 0 7/ 7 7/ 8 9/ 9 2/ 5
TEAM 0/ 0 7/ 7 7/ 8 9/ 9 2/ 5
OPPONENTS 0/ 0 7/ 7 7/ 7 3/ 7 1/ 1