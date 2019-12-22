Indianapolis 38, Carolina 6
|Carolina
|0
|3
|3
|0
|—
|6
|Indianapolis
|14
|7
|3
|14
|—
|38
Ind_Brissett 1 run (McLaughlin kick), 9:28. Drive: 8 plays, 36 yards, 4:19. Key Plays: Brissett 11 pass to Doyle; Reid 5-yard defensive offside penalty on 3rd-and-1; Brissett 2 pass to Johnson on 3rd-and-3.
Ind_Hines 84 punt return (McLaughlin kick), 7:41. Drive: 3 plays, 3 yards, 1:47. Key Play: Hines kick return to Carolina 28.
Car_FG Slye 27, 10:18. Drive: 12 plays, 61 yards, 5:12. Key Plays: Grier 19 pass to Wright on 3rd-and-5; Grier 12 pass to Samuel on 4th-and-3; McCaffrey 14 run.
Ind_Mack 2 run (McLaughlin kick), 5:14. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 5:04. Key Plays: Brissett 24 run on 3rd-and-4; Brissett 21 pass to Alie-Cox.
Ind_FG McLaughlin 35, 10:59. Drive: 10 plays, 58 yards, 4:01. Key Plays: Brissett 19 pass to Travis; Mack 3 run on 3rd-and-1.
Car_FG Slye 50, 4:16. Drive: 12 plays, 43 yards, 6:43. Key Plays: Grier 11 run; Grier 1 run on 3rd-and-13.
Ind_Hines 71 punt return (McLaughlin kick), 7:16. Drive: 4 plays, 14 yards, 1:52. Key Play: Grier 13 pass to McCaffrey.
Ind_Wilkins 1 run (McLaughlin kick), 3:10. Drive: 8 plays, 76 yards, 3:34. Key Plays: Desir 0 interception return to Indianapolis 24; Wilkins 13 run; Wilkins 10 run; Wilkins 38 run.
A_61,845.
|Car
|Ind
|FIRST DOWNS
|19
|25
|Rushing
|6
|14
|Passing
|13
|6
|Penalty
|0
|5
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|4-14
|4-11
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|2-4
|1-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|286
|324
|Total Plays
|71
|62
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|5.2
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|87
|218
|Rushes
|21
|32
|Avg per rush
|4.1
|6.8
|NET YARDS PASSING
|199
|106
|Sacked-Yds lost
|5-37
|3-13
|Gross-Yds passing
|236
|119
|Completed-Att.
|28-45
|14-27
|Had Intercepted
|3
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|4.0
|3.5
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|3-3-3
|7-7-7
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-53.0
|3-46.7
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|16
|195
|Punt Returns
|2-16
|3-195
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions
|0-0
|3-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-46
|0-0
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|32:21
|27:39
RUSHING_Carolina, McCaffrey 13-54, Grier 4-17, Bonnafon 2-12, Samuel 2-4. Indianapolis, Mack 16-95, Wilkins 9-84, Brissett 3-37, Hines 1-4, Hoyer 3-(minus 2).
PASSING_Carolina, Grier 27-44-3-224, Palardy 1-1-0-12. Indianapolis, Brissett 14-27-0-119.
RECEIVING_Carolina, McCaffrey 15-119, Thomas 3-16, Olsen 2-33, Samuel 2-17, Hogan 2-16, Wright 1-19, White 1-12, Zylstra 1-3, Moore 1-1. Indianapolis, Hilton 3-26, Doyle 2-17, Mack 2-6, Alie-Cox 1-21, Travis 1-19, Inman 1-18, Pascal 1-6, Brissett 1-2, Hines 1-2, Johnson 1-2.
PUNT RETURNS_Carolina, Hogan 2-16. Indianapolis, Hines 3-195.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Carolina, None. Indianapolis, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Carolina, Cockrell 10-0-0, Kuechly 5-1-0, Reid 5-1-0, Boston 4-0-0, Elliott 3-1-0, Irvin 3-0-1, Bradberry 3-0-0, McCoy 2-1-1, Burns 2-0-1, Carter 2-0-0, Butler 1-1-0, Addison 1-0-0, Horton 1-0-0. Indianapolis, Okereke 9-0-0, Walker 8-2-1, Leonard 5-6-0, Boddy-Calhoun 4-1-0, Desir 4-1-0, Geathers 3-2-0, Ya-Sin 3-1-0, Muhammad 3-0-2, Willis 2-1-0, Houston 2-0-1, Stewart 2-0-1, Hooker 2-0-0, Odum 2-0-0, Sheard 1-1-0, Coley 1-0-0, Lewis 1-0-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Carolina, None. Indianapolis, Desir 2-0, Walker 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Walt Anderson, Ump Ruben Fowler, HL Michael Spanier, LJ Byron Boston, FJ Lee Dyer, SJ Rick Patterson, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Brian Matoren.