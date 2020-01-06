Illinois 63, Purdue 37
Hunter 3-9 1-2 7, Eastern 2-10 2-4 6, Stefanovic 3-9 0-0 8, Haarms 2-8 1-2 5, Wheeler 0-5 0-0 0, T.Williams 3-7 0-0 6, Proctor 1-4 0-0 3, Thompson 1-3 0-2 2, Boudreaux 0-2 0-0 0, Dowuona 0-1 0-0 0, Frost 0-0 0-0 0, Luce 0-2 0-0 0, Wulbrun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-60 4-10 37.
Frazier 5-12 0-0 12, Cockburn 6-10 0-2 12, Dosunmu 3-11 0-0 6, Nichols 2-5 1-2 6, Bezhanishvili 3-8 1-2 8, Griffin 6-8 2-2 16, D.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Feliz 1-1 0-0 3, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Griffith 0-0 0-0 0, Hamlin 0-0 0-0 0, Oladimeji 0-1 0-0 0, Underwood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 4-8 63.
Halftime_Illinois 32-19. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 3-17 (Stefanovic 2-5, Proctor 1-3, Boudreaux 0-1, Haarms 0-1, Hunter 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Wheeler 0-5), Illinois 7-19 (Griffin 2-4, Frazier 2-7, Feliz 1-1, Nichols 1-1, Bezhanishvili 1-4, Dosunmu 0-1, Oladimeji 0-1). Rebounds_Purdue 28 (T.Williams 7), Illinois 41 (Griffin 12). Assists_Purdue 6 (Eastern 3), Illinois 15 (Feliz 6). Total Fouls_Purdue 10, Illinois 16.