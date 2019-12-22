IOWA ST. 89, FORT WAYNE 59
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FORT WAYNE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Godfrey
|35
|6-16
|4-6
|2-5
|3
|1
|17
|Holba
|25
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|5
|DeBerry
|24
|4-10
|1-2
|2-4
|1
|1
|10
|Black
|23
|1-7
|1-1
|2-3
|2
|0
|3
|Billups
|22
|2-10
|0-0
|4-7
|2
|2
|4
|Carl
|21
|1-6
|0-0
|3-12
|3
|1
|3
|Patrick
|21
|4-7
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|13
|Benford
|18
|2-3
|0-1
|3-5
|1
|3
|4
|Rollins
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Grundy
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Inkumsah
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-66
|8-12
|16-40
|13
|12
|59
Percentages: FG .333, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Patrick 3-4, Carl 1-2, Holba 1-2, DeBerry 1-5, Godfrey 1-7, Billups 0-3, Black 0-3, Rollins 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Carl, DeBerry).
Turnovers: 15 (Godfrey 5, Black 2, Holba 2, Patrick 2, Billups, Carl, DeBerry, Rollins).
Steals: 5 (Black 2, Benford, DeBerry, Godfrey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Haliburton
|29
|8-12
|0-0
|1-4
|6
|3
|22
|Nixon
|27
|3-9
|1-2
|0-2
|4
|3
|8
|Bolton
|26
|1-6
|0-0
|0-0
|6
|3
|2
|Conditt
|22
|2-3
|1-2
|1-6
|0
|2
|5
|Jacobson
|22
|4-6
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|0
|9
|Young
|20
|7-8
|1-2
|1-5
|1
|1
|15
|Jackson
|15
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|0
|3
|Griffin
|11
|3-5
|2-4
|1-5
|1
|3
|9
|Lewis
|11
|4-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|11
|Grill
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Boothe
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Jenkins
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Schuster
|2
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Steyer
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|35-63
|5-10
|5-34
|26
|16
|89
Percentages: FG .556, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 14-30, .467 (Haliburton 6-10, Lewis 3-4, Jacobson 1-1, Steyer 1-1, Griffin 1-3, Jackson 1-4, Nixon 1-4, Bolton 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Conditt 4, Jacobson 2, Griffin).
Turnovers: 8 (Bolton 3, Conditt, Grill, Haliburton, Jacobson, Lewis).
Steals: 8 (Haliburton 3, Young 2, Griffin, Jackson, Nixon).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Fort Wayne
|28
|31
|—
|59
|Iowa St.
|50
|39
|—
|89
.