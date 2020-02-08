Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
IONA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Agee 38 3-12 5-5 2-13 3 0 11
van Eyck 35 6-9 2-2 1-6 2 3 15
Ross 38 6-13 0-0 1-4 1 5 16
Washington 37 4-9 2-3 0-4 3 0 13
Crawford 40 7-16 2-2 1-7 6 1 18
Nikolic 7 0-0 0-0 2-5 0 2 0
Cashaw 4 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Perez 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-60 11-12 7-40 15 12 73

Percentages: FG .433, FT .917.

3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Ross 4-11, Washington 3-6, Crawford 2-7, van Eyck 1-3, Agee 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Agee 2, van Eyck).

Turnovers: 7 (Agee 4, Ross, Washington, van Eyck).

Steals: 6 (Agee 2, Crawford 2, Washington, van Eyck).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
QUINNIPIAC Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Marfo 25 1-4 1-2 3-8 0 3 3
McGuire 21 1-4 0-0 1-7 3 3 2
Rigoni 25 3-11 3-3 0-3 0 2 12
Kelly 36 3-12 0-0 1-2 6 2 8
Williams 30 3-8 1-2 1-4 2 0 9
Balanc 28 7-15 0-1 0-2 0 1 14
Falzon 15 1-4 0-0 1-3 0 3 3
Pinkney 15 0-0 1-2 1-2 0 0 1
Pickron 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 19-59 6-10 8-31 11 14 52

Percentages: FG .322, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (Rigoni 3-9, Williams 2-5, Kelly 2-11, Falzon 1-3, McGuire 0-1, Pickron 0-1, Balanc 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Marfo, Pinkney, Rigoni).

Turnovers: 12 (Williams 3, Balanc 2, McGuire 2, Rigoni 2, Falzon, Kelly, Marfo).

Steals: 4 (Falzon 2, McGuire, Pickron).

Technical Fouls: None.

Iona 32 41 73
Quinnipiac 20 32 52

A_2,257 (3,570).