FG FT Reb
N. IOWA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Phyfe 29 6-7 0-0 1-6 3 2 12
Berhow 25 0-5 0-0 0-4 0 0 0
Brown 28 6-10 0-0 1-1 1 1 13
Green 35 6-14 5-5 1-2 2 1 21
Haldeman 27 3-9 0-0 0-4 3 5 8
Pickford 22 1-5 2-2 2-10 3 3 4
Kimmons 17 1-4 0-2 1-4 2 3 2
Carter 7 2-5 0-0 0-1 0 0 4
Dahl 7 0-2 0-0 2-2 0 2 0
McDonnell 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-61 7-9 8-35 14 17 64

Percentages: FG .410, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Green 4-8, Haldeman 2-7, Brown 1-3, Kimmons 0-1, Berhow 0-3, Carter 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Phyfe, Pickford).

Turnovers: 8 (Dahl 2, Phyfe 2, Brown, Carter, Haldeman, Kimmons).

Steals: 2 (Haldeman, Pickford).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
INDIANA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
T.Williams 20 1-3 2-2 1-3 0 4 4
J.Barnes 35 3-9 0-1 0-2 4 1 9
Key 36 6-12 2-2 0-6 4 0 18
C.Williams 24 4-7 4-4 1-3 1 2 14
Laravia 32 8-12 0-2 2-7 3 2 18
Neese 19 0-4 0-0 1-3 4 0 0
C.Barnes 14 0-4 0-0 0-4 1 0 0
Kessinger 14 2-3 0-0 0-0 1 3 4
Bacote 6 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-55 8-11 5-29 18 12 67

Percentages: FG .436, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Key 4-8, J.Barnes 3-4, C.Williams 2-3, Laravia 2-4, Bacote 0-1, C.Barnes 0-3, Neese 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Laravia 2, Key, T.Williams).

Turnovers: 6 (J.Barnes 3, Bacote 2, Key).

Steals: 5 (Kessinger 2, C.Barnes, J.Barnes, Neese).

Technical Fouls: None.

N. Iowa 23 41 64
Indiana St. 40 27 67

A_3,765 (10,200).