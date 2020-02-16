https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/INCARNATE-WORD-67-NEW-ORLEANS-66-15059965.php
INCARNATE WORD 67, NEW ORLEANS 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INCARNATE WORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Larsson
|30
|3-4
|0-0
|1-5
|5
|2
|6
|Miszkiewicz
|16
|3-4
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|5
|6
|Balentine
|26
|3-3
|2-4
|0-1
|0
|2
|8
|Lutz
|36
|6-10
|4-4
|0-3
|7
|2
|19
|Willis
|37
|4-10
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|11
|Murray
|28
|3-7
|4-4
|2-8
|3
|1
|11
|Swaby
|23
|3-6
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|6
|Ene
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-45
|10-12
|5-26
|18
|18
|67
Percentages: FG .556, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Lutz 3-5, Willis 3-8, Murray 1-2, Ene 0-1, Swaby 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Balentine, Miszkiewicz, Murray).
Turnovers: 14 (Larsson 3, Balentine 2, Lutz 2, Murray 2, Willis 2, Ene, Miszkiewicz, Swaby).
Steals: 8 (Larsson 3, Balentine 2, Lutz 2, Murray).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Key
|23
|3-9
|2-3
|1-3
|1
|3
|8
|Myers
|22
|3-5
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|7
|Berzat
|19
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|0
|Green
|38
|7-12
|2-3
|2-7
|4
|2
|16
|B.Robinson
|36
|4-8
|4-4
|0-3
|2
|0
|13
|Gates
|24
|2-3
|3-5
|0-2
|0
|0
|7
|Carson
|20
|2-6
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|4
|5
|Freeman
|18
|4-4
|2-4
|0-0
|1
|2
|10
|Totals
|200
|25-51
|13-19
|7-21
|11
|14
|66
Percentages: FG .490, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Myers 1-1, Carson 1-2, B.Robinson 1-4, Berzat 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 13 (Carson 3, Freeman 3, B.Robinson 2, Berzat 2, Green, Key, Myers).
Steals: 6 (Green 2, Key 2, Carson, Gates).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Incarnate Word
|39
|28
|—
|67
|New Orleans
|26
|40
|—
|66
A_451 (8,933).
