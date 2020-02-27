Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MEMPHIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anderson 18:22 3-7 0-0 1-7 4 0 7
Brooks 30:09 9-26 0-0 1-1 3 2 22
Valanciunas 22:53 6-9 4-5 4-10 1 3 16
Melton 23:55 3-8 2-4 3-7 3 3 9
Morant 28:00 5-13 1-2 1-3 9 1 12
Jackson 23:25 2-6 0-0 3-5 2 2 5
Jones 21:05 2-10 2-4 0-0 0 0 8
Dieng 19:10 4-7 2-4 2-2 1 2 10
Konchar 17:21 2-4 0-0 4-7 2 1 4
Watanabe 16:10 1-6 0-0 1-3 2 1 2
Guduric 7:06 1-3 2-2 1-3 1 0 4
Hannahs 6:27 3-6 0-0 0-0 0 0 8
Bell 5:57 2-3 0-0 1-1 0 1 5
Totals 240:00 43-108 13-21 22-49 28 16 112

Percentages: FG .398, FT .619.

3-Point Goals: 13-39, .333 (Brooks 4-10, Hannahs 2-3, Jones 2-7, Anderson 1-1, Bell 1-1, Jackson 1-3, Melton 1-4, Morant 1-4, Konchar 0-1, Watanabe 0-1, Dieng 0-2, Guduric 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Anderson, Dieng, Guduric).

Turnovers: 14 (Jackson 3, Melton 3, Morant 3, Jones 2, Konchar 2, Brooks).

Steals: 9 (Konchar 3, Anderson 2, Dieng, Jackson, Melton, Morant).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
HOUSTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Covington 29:07 3-8 3-3 1-6 1 5 10
House Jr. 26:07 2-4 0-0 0-2 0 0 4
Tucker 24:33 4-8 0-0 1-3 2 1 11
Harden 28:01 9-16 5-6 2-7 3 4 30
Westbrook 33:45 15-24 2-3 2-9 8 3 33
McLemore 25:40 4-6 0-0 0-3 0 4 11
Rivers 25:12 9-12 1-1 2-4 3 3 23
Green 23:27 4-8 0-0 0-5 4 3 11
Carroll 18:25 1-6 0-0 0-4 1 2 3
Caboclo 5:43 1-1 2-2 1-1 0 0 4
Totals 240:00 52-93 13-15 9-44 22 25 140

Percentages: FG .559, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 23-50, .460 (Harden 7-12, Rivers 4-7, McLemore 3-5, Green 3-6, Tucker 3-6, Westbrook 1-2, Carroll 1-5, Covington 1-5, House Jr. 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Covington 3, Carroll 2, Caboclo, Tucker).

Turnovers: 18 (Harden 5, Westbrook 5, Carroll 2, House Jr. 2, Tucker 2, Covington, McLemore).

Steals: 8 (Westbrook 4, Carroll, Covington, Harden, Rivers).

Technical Fouls: None.

Memphis 17 30 41 24 112
Houston 35 38 38 29 140

A_18,055 (18,500).