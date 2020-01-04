https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Hofstra-102-Elon-75-14949948.php
Hofstra 102, Elon 75
McIntosh 0-0 0-0 0, Sheffield 0-0 0-0 17, Ervin 0-0 0-0 0, Woods 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Wooten 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah 0-0 0-0 0, Fuller 0-0 0-0 0, Pack 0-0 0-0 0, Poser 0-0 0-0 0, Radja 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 17.
Ray 4-8 0-0 10, Buie 15-19 8-8 44, Kante 7-8 5-7 19, Pemberton 2-4 2-2 6, Silverio 3-10 4-4 13, Coburn 3-4 0-0 8, Burgess 0-0 0-0 0, Schutte 0-0 0-0 0, Klementowicz 0-0 0-0 0, Miranda 1-1 0-0 2, Gibson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-54 19-21 102.
Halftime_Hofstra 47-33. 3-Point Goals_Elon 0-0 (), Hofstra 13-26 (Buie 6-8, Silverio 3-9, Coburn 2-3, Ray 2-5, Pemberton 0-1). Rebounds_Elon 6 (Wright 6), Hofstra 27 (Kante 8). Assists_Elon 6 (Sheffield 6), Hofstra 17 (Ray 5). Total Fouls_Elon 0, Hofstra 14. A_1,809 (5,023).
