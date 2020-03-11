https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/HARTFORD-64-STONY-BROOK-58-15121484.php
HARTFORD 64, STONY BROOK 58
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HARTFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Marks
|37
|5-6
|2-3
|1-5
|1
|4
|17
|Stafl
|18
|1-6
|0-0
|4-5
|1
|2
|2
|Carter
|36
|2-10
|7-10
|0-3
|7
|2
|12
|Flowers
|29
|4-8
|0-0
|0-7
|2
|4
|11
|Ellison
|25
|3-15
|1-3
|3-6
|2
|4
|7
|Mitchell
|29
|3-7
|2-3
|0-1
|1
|1
|9
|Dunne
|21
|2-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|6
|Henry
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Boxus
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-54
|12-19
|9-30
|14
|18
|64
Percentages: FG .370, FT .632.
3-Point Goals: 12-22, .545 (Marks 5-6, Flowers 3-5, Dunne 2-2, Mitchell 1-3, Carter 1-4, Stafl 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Carter 2, Flowers).
Turnovers: 15 (Marks 4, Stafl 4, Carter 3, Ellison 3, Mitchell).
Steals: 3 (Carter 3).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STONY BROOK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Olaniyi
|36
|5-17
|7-9
|1-9
|0
|5
|19
|Otchere
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Foreman
|38
|4-12
|2-4
|0-3
|0
|2
|11
|Stephenson-Moore
|21
|0-6
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|0
|Garcia
|40
|7-12
|2-2
|3-5
|0
|1
|16
|Gueye
|31
|4-5
|4-5
|3-9
|4
|3
|12
|Latimer
|27
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|0
|McKenzie
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-54
|15-20
|8-34
|5
|17
|58
Percentages: FG .370, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Olaniyi 2-5, Foreman 1-4, Garcia 0-2, Latimer 0-2, Stephenson-Moore 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Gueye 2, Foreman, Latimer, Olaniyi).
Turnovers: 15 (Olaniyi 5, Garcia 4, Foreman 2, Gueye 2, Otchere, Stephenson-Moore).
Steals: 12 (Garcia 3, Latimer 3, Gueye 2, Olaniyi 2, Foreman, Stephenson-Moore).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Hartford
|31
|33
|—
|64
|Stony Brook
|19
|39
|—
|58
A_1,861 (4,160).
