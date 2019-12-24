Green Bay 23, Minnesota 10
|Green Bay
|3
|6
|8
|6
|—
|23
|Minnesota
|3
|7
|0
|0
|—
|10
Min_FG Bailey 23, 13:11. Drive: 4 plays, 5 yards, 00:49.
GB_FG Crosby 42, 2:00. Drive: 9 plays, 49 yards, 4:04. Key Plays: Rodgers 15 pass to Lazard; Rodgers 11 pass to D.Adams.
Min_Diggs 21 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 13:33. Drive: 3 plays, 26 yards, 1:19. Key Play: Harris 10 interception return to Green Bay 26.
GB_FG Crosby 33, 7:00. Drive: 13 plays, 60 yards, 6:33. Key Play: Rodgers 11 pass to D.Adams on 3rd-and-1.
GB_FG Crosby 19, :00. Drive: 8 plays, 54 yards, 00:55. Key Plays: Rodgers 16 pass to Graham; Rodgers 11 pass to J.Williams; Rodgers 13 pass to D.Adams.
GB_Jones 12 run (Allison pass from Rodgers), 2:03. Drive: 8 plays, 53 yards, 5:09. Key Plays: King 39 interception return to Green Bay 47; Rodgers 6 pass to D.Adams on 3rd-and-2.
GB_Jones 56 run (kick failed), 5:51. Drive: 3 plays, 75 yards, 1:49. Key Play: Rodgers 18 pass to D.Adams.
A_67,157.
___
|GB
|Min
|FIRST DOWNS
|22
|7
|Rushing
|8
|1
|Passing
|14
|6
|Penalty
|0
|0
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|5-14
|4-15
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|0-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|383
|139
|Total Plays
|75
|53
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|2.6
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|184
|57
|Rushes
|32
|16
|Avg per rush
|5.8
|3.6
|NET YARDS PASSING
|199
|82
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-17
|5-40
|Gross-Yds passing
|216
|122
|Completed-Att.
|26-40
|16-32
|Had Intercepted
|1
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|4.6
|2.2
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-5-5
|3-3-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-46.8
|8-47.1
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|65
|33
|Punt Returns
|4-26
|1-23
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions
|1-39
|1-10
|PENALTIES-Yds
|2-20
|3-30
|FUMBLES-Lost
|4-2
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|37:32
|22:28
___
RUSHING_Green Bay, Jones 23-154, J.Williams 6-33, Rodgers 3-(minus 3). Minnesota, Boone 11-28, Abdullah 4-27, Thielen 1-2.
PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 26-40-1-216. Minnesota, Cousins 16-31-1-122, Diggs 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 13-116, Lazard 5-45, J.Williams 2-19, Jones 2-6, Graham 1-16, Ervin 1-6, Valdes-Scantling 1-6, Lewis 1-2. Minnesota, Abdullah 6-31, Diggs 3-57, Ham 2-12, I.Smith 2-4, Rudolph 1-7, O.Johnson 1-6, Boone 1-5.
PUNT RETURNS_Green Bay, Ervin 4-26. Minnesota, Hughes 1-23.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Green Bay, None. Minnesota, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Green Bay, Z.Smith 6-1-3.5, Martinez 4-4-0, King 3-1-0, Lowry 2-3-0, Clark 2-2-1, Goodson 2-1-0, Alexander 2-0-0, Fackrell 2-0-0, P.Smith 1-2-.5, Amos 1-1-0, T.Williams 1-1-0, Lancaster 1-0-0, Savage 1-0-0, Gary 0-1-0. Minnesota, Alexander 9-2-0, Rhodes 7-0-0, Wilson 6-2-0, Hughes 5-2-0, H.Smith 4-1-0, Waynes 4-0-0, Hunter 3-2-1, Barr 2-4-0, Joseph 2-1-0, Griffen 2-0-0, Brothers 1-2-0, Harris 1-2-0, Weatherly 1-1-1, Odenigbo 1-0-1, J.Johnson 1-0-0, Stephen 0-1-0, Watts 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Green Bay, King 1-39. Minnesota, Harris 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
___
OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Bruce Stritesky, HL Phil McKinnely, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Mearl Robinson, SJ Gary Cavaletto, BJ Steve Patrick, Replay Mark Butterworth.