THROUGH JANUARY 5

Goaltenders Goals Against Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Chris Driedger Florida 6 330 10 1.82
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 20 1143 38 1.99
Charlie Lindgren Montreal 1 58 2 2.03
Adin Hill Arizona 2 58 2 2.07
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 25 1517 55 2.17
Anton Khudobin Dallas 17 952 35 2.21
Jaroslav Halak Boston 18 1093 41 2.25
Tuukka Rask Boston 25 1515 58 2.3
Ben Bishop Dallas 28 1573 61 2.33
Ilya Samsonov Washington 15 875 34 2.33
Jake Allen St. Louis 15 838 33 2.36
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 26 1426 57 2.4
Pavel Francouz Colorado 17 922 37 2.41
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1876 78 2.49
Cayden Primeau Montreal 2 119 5 2.52
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 30 1763 75 2.55
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 19 999 43 2.58
Carter Hart Philadelphia 29 1518 66 2.61
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 29 1737 77 2.66
Antti Raanta Arizona 20 1084 48 2.66

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Player Team GPI MINS W L OT
Frederik Andersen Toronto 33 1976 21 8 4
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 30 1763 19 7 4
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 30 1799 19 9 2
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 30 1760 18 8 3
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 35 1928 18 12 4
Braden Holtby Washington 30 1726 18 7 4
David Rittich Calgary 33 1944 18 10 5
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1876 17 10 4
Petr Mrazek Carolina 28 1644 16 10 2
Carey Price Montreal 34 1998 16 14 4
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 33 1835 15 12 4
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 25 1517 15 8 2
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 29 1737 15 11 3
Tuukka Rask Boston 25 1515 15 4 6
Ben Bishop Dallas 28 1573 14 9 3
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 32 1821 14 11 5
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 26 1472 14 8 2
Pekka Rinne Nashville 25 1369 14 8 3
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 26 1426 14 5 3
John Gibson Anaheim 32 1911 13 16 3
Carter Hart Philadelphia 29 1518 13 10 3
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 20 1143 13 6 1
Martin Jones San Jose 31 1766 13 15 2
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 27 1612 13 11 3

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Player Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 35 1928 87 989 .919 18 12 4
Frederik Andersen Toronto 33 1976 88 961 .916 21 8 4
David Rittich Calgary 33 1944 91 937 .911 18 10 5
Carey Price Montreal 34 1998 100 920 .902 16 14 4
John Gibson Anaheim 32 1911 94 903 .906 13 16 3
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 29 1737 77 872 .919 15 11 3
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 33 1835 102 865 .895 15 12 4
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 30 1799 83 848 .911 19 9 2
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 32 1821 86 845 .908 14 11 5
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 30 1760 82 833 .910 18 8 3
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1876 78 823 .913 17 10 4
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 30 1763 75 822 .916 19 7 4
Robin Lehner Chicago 25 1397 68 808 .922 12 7 4
Braden Holtby Washington 30 1726 86 789 .902 18 7 4
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 27 1612 76 778 .911 13 11 3
Ben Bishop Dallas 28 1573 61 764 .926 14 9 3
Martin Jones San Jose 31 1766 94 763 .890 13 15 2
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 26 1472 70 723 .912 14 8 2
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 25 1517 55 717 .929 15 8 2
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 28 1671 85 716 .894 11 15 2

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Player Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Jaroslav Halak Boston 18 1093 3 9 4 5
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 35 1928 3 18 12 4
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 20 1143 3 13 6 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 25 1369 3 14 8 3
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 30 1760 2 18 8 3
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 20 1097 2 10 9 1
Carter Hutton Buffalo 16 965 2 6 6 4
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1876 2 17 10 4
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 25 1517 2 15 8 2
Petr Mrazek Carolina 28 1644 2 16 10 2
Tuukka Rask Boston 25 1515 2 15 4 6
James Reimer Carolina 16 869 2 8 6 0
David Rittich Calgary 33 1944 2 18 10 5
Jake Allen St. Louis 15 838 1 7 3 3
Frederik Andersen Toronto 33 1976 1 21 8 4
Jonathan Bernier Detroit 26 1418 1 8 12 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 30 1763 1 19 7 4
Ben Bishop Dallas 28 1573 1 14 9 3
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 32 1821 1 14 11 5
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 33 1835 1 15 12 4
Corey Crawford Chicago 21 1202 1 7 11 2
Chris Driedger Florida 6 330 1 4 1 0
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 21 1120 1 8 10 2
John Gibson Anaheim 32 1911 1 13 16 3
Carter Hart Philadelphia 29 1518 1 13 10 3
Michael Hutchinson Toronto 10 551 1 3 5 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 26 1472 1 14 8 2
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 29 1737 1 15 11 3
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 24 1399 1 12 6 4
Carey Price Montreal 34 1998 1 16 14 4
Antti Raanta Arizona 20 1084 1 9 8 2
Mike Smith Edmonton 22 1177 1 8 9 3
Alex Stalock Minnesota 21 1158 1 9 6 3
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 27 1612 1 13 11 3
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 26 1426 1 14 5 3