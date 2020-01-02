THROUGH JANUARY 1

Goaltenders Goals Against Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 18 1022 32 1.88
Charlie Lindgren Montreal 1 58 2 2.03
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 25 1517 55 2.17
Jake Allen St. Louis 13 769 28 2.18
Jaroslav Halak Boston 17 1036 38 2.2
Chris Driedger Florida 4 238 9 2.27
Ilya Samsonov Washington 14 815 31 2.28
Anton Khudobin Dallas 16 892 34 2.29
Tuukka Rask Boston 24 1454 56 2.31
Ben Bishop Dallas 28 1573 61 2.33
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 29 1708 68 2.39
Pavel Francouz Colorado 17 922 37 2.41
Carter Hart Philadelphia 27 1444 58 2.41
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 24 1309 53 2.43
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1876 78 2.49
Cayden Primeau Montreal 2 119 5 2.52
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 19 999 43 2.58
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 33 1826 79 2.59
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 27 1617 71 2.63
Frederik Andersen Toronto 32 1916 85 2.66

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Player Team GPI MINS W L OT
Frederik Andersen Toronto 32 1916 20 8 4
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 29 1708 19 6 4
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 33 1826 18 11 3
Braden Holtby Washington 29 1665 17 7 4
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1876 17 10 4
David Rittich Calgary 32 1880 17 10 5
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 28 1679 17 9 2
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 28 1638 16 8 3
Petr Mrazek Carolina 26 1527 16 8 2
Carey Price Montreal 32 1878 16 13 3
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 25 1517 15 8 2
Tuukka Rask Boston 24 1454 15 4 5
Ben Bishop Dallas 28 1573 14 9 3
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 31 1749 14 11 4
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 26 1472 14 8 2
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 24 1309 14 3 3
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 30 1704 13 10 5
Carter Hart Philadelphia 27 1444 13 8 3
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 18 1022 13 5 0
Martin Jones San Jose 30 1704 13 15 1
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 27 1617 13 11 3
Pekka Rinne Nashville 24 1309 13 8 3

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Player Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 33 1826 79 936 .922 18 11 3
Frederik Andersen Toronto 32 1916 85 916 .915 20 8 4
David Rittich Calgary 32 1880 87 907 .912 17 10 5
Carey Price Montreal 32 1878 95 865 .901 16 13 3
John Gibson Anaheim 30 1787 86 851 .908 12 15 3
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 31 1749 96 833 .897 14 11 4
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1876 78 823 .913 17 10 4
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 27 1617 71 808 .919 13 11 3
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 29 1708 68 788 .921 19 6 4
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 30 1704 81 787 .907 13 10 5
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 28 1679 81 782 .906 17 9 2
Robin Lehner Chicago 24 1338 62 778 .926 12 6 4
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 28 1638 74 772 .913 16 8 3
Ben Bishop Dallas 28 1573 61 764 .926 14 9 3
Braden Holtby Washington 29 1665 83 764 .902 17 7 4
Martin Jones San Jose 30 1704 89 739 .893 13 15 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 26 1472 70 723 .912 14 8 2
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 25 1491 72 721 .909 11 11 3
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 25 1517 55 717 .929 15 8 2
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 28 1671 85 716 .894 11 15 2

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Player Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Jaroslav Halak Boston 17 1036 3 9 3 5
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 33 1826 3 18 11 3
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 18 1022 3 13 5 0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 24 1309 3 13 8 3
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 28 1638 2 16 8 3
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 19 1039 2 10 8 1
Carter Hutton Buffalo 16 965 2 6 6 4
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1876 2 17 10 4
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 25 1517 2 15 8 2
Petr Mrazek Carolina 26 1527 2 16 8 2
Tuukka Rask Boston 24 1454 2 15 4 5
James Reimer Carolina 16 869 2 8 6 0
David Rittich Calgary 32 1880 2 17 10 5
Jake Allen St. Louis 13 769 1 7 3 2
Frederik Andersen Toronto 32 1916 1 20 8 4
Jonathan Bernier Detroit 25 1359 1 8 11 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 29 1708 1 19 6 4
Ben Bishop Dallas 28 1573 1 14 9 3
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 30 1704 1 13 10 5
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 31 1749 1 14 11 4
Corey Crawford Chicago 20 1142 1 6 11 2
Chris Driedger Florida 4 238 1 3 1 0
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 20 1058 1 7 10 2
John Gibson Anaheim 30 1787 1 12 15 3
Carter Hart Philadelphia 27 1444 1 13 8 3
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 26 1472 1 14 8 2
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 27 1617 1 13 11 3
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 23 1337 1 11 6 4
Carey Price Montreal 32 1878 1 16 13 3
Antti Raanta Arizona 18 984 1 7 8 2
Mike Smith Edmonton 20 1056 1 7 9 2
Alex Stalock Minnesota 20 1093 1 9 6 2
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 25 1491 1 11 11 3
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 24 1309 1 14 3 3