Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 15 902 29 1.93
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 5 272 9 1.99
Tuukka Rask Boston 14 847 29 2.05
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 11 639 22 2.07
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 18 1096 40 2.19
Ben Bishop Dallas 16 879 33 2.25
Anton Khudobin Dallas 9 493 19 2.31
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 13 743 30 2.42
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 19 1101 45 2.45
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 18 1054 43 2.45
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 8 479 20 2.5
Robin Lehner Chicago 12 667 28 2.51
Alex Stalock Minnesota 11 561 24 2.56
Jaroslav Halak Boston 8 491 21 2.57
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 18 1062 46 2.6
Ryan Miller Anaheim 6 322 14 2.61
Ilya Samsonov Washington 8 475 21 2.65
Frederik Andersen Toronto 18 1082 48 2.66
Petr Mrazek Carolina 15 874 39 2.68
Antti Raanta Arizona 8 490 22 2.69

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 18 1096 11 3 4
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 19 1101 11 5 2
Braden Holtby Washington 17 985 11 2 3
Frederik Andersen Toronto 18 1082 10 5 3
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 18 1054 10 7 1
Petr Mrazek Carolina 15 874 10 4 1
Carey Price Montreal 18 1085 10 5 3
Tuukka Rask Boston 14 847 10 2 2
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 19 1038 9 4 4
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 11 639 9 1 0
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 17 987 9 7 1
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 15 902 9 6 0
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 18 1062 9 4 4
David Rittich Calgary 19 1138 9 7 3
Ben Bishop Dallas 16 879 8 5 1
Martin Jones San Jose 18 1025 8 8 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 13 743 8 1 2
Pekka Rinne Nashville 14 764 8 4 2
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 15 875 7 5 3
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 13 781 7 4 2

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 5 272 9 146 0.938 2 3 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 15 902 29 447 0.935 9 6 0
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 11 639 22 332 0.934 9 1 0
Robin Lehner Chicago 12 667 28 423 0.934 5 4 2
Tuukka Rask Boston 14 847 29 421 0.931 10 2 2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 18 1054 43 595 0.928 10 7 1
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 18 1096 40 540 0.926 11 3 4
Ben Bishop Dallas 16 879 33 445 0.926 8 5 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 8 491 21 277 0.924 4 1 3
Anders Nilsson Ottawa 11 602 28 370 0.924 6 4 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 19 1101 45 574 0.922 11 5 2
Antti Raanta Arizona 8 490 22 281 0.922 4 2 2
Anton Khudobin Dallas 9 493 19 242 0.921 5 3 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 13 743 30 381 0.921 8 1 2
Ryan Miller Anaheim 6 322 14 172 0.919 3 0 2
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 8 479 20 239 0.916 5 2 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 13 781 36 430 0.916 7 4 2
Frederik Andersen Toronto 18 1082 48 567 0.915 10 5 3
Pavel Francouz Colorado 7 362 17 201 0.915 4 2 0
Corey Crawford Chicago 11 654 33 383 0.914 4 5 2

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 19 1101 2 11 5 2
Carter Hutton Buffalo 12 724 2 6 4 2
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 15 902 2 9 6 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 15 874 2 10 4 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 14 847 2 10 2 2
Pekka Rinne Nashville 14 764 2 8 4 2
David Rittich Calgary 19 1138 2 9 7 3
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 18 1096 1 11 3 4
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 15 875 1 7 5 3
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 19 1038 1 9 4 4
Jaroslav Halak Boston 8 491 1 4 1 3
Carter Hart Philadelphia 14 727 1 6 5 2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 18 1054 1 10 7 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 13 743 1 8 1 2
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 18 1062 1 9 4 4
Carey Price Montreal 18 1085 1 10 5 3
Antti Raanta Arizona 8 490 1 4 2 2
Mike Smith Edmonton 13 706 1 6 6 1
Alex Stalock Minnesota 11 561 1 5 3 0
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 10 599 1 4 5 1