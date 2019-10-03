https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-14488141.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|1
|59
|1
|1.0
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|1
|62
|2
|1.9
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|1
|60
|2
|2.0
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|1
|62
|3
|2.86
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|1
|59
|3
|3.0
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|1
|58
|3
|3.1
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|1
|60
|4
|4.0
|Craig Anderson
|Ottawa
|1
|58
|5
|5.17
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|1
|59
|1
|0
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|1
|59
|1
|0
|0
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|1
|62
|1
|0
|0
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|1
|60
|1
|0
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|1
|59
|1
|22
|0.955
|1
|0
|0
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|1
|60
|2
|33
|0.939
|1
|0
|0
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|1
|62
|3
|34
|0.912
|0
|0
|1
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|1
|62
|2
|22
|0.909
|1
|0
|0
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|1
|60
|4
|35
|0.886
|0
|1
|0
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|1
|59
|3
|26
|0.885
|1
|0
|0
|Craig Anderson
|Ottawa
|1
|58
|5
|42
|0.881
|0
|1
|0
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|1
|58
|3
|22
|0.864
|0
|1
|0
