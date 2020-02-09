Recommended Video:

Sunday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga Bayern 0, RB Leipzig 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Germany Bundesliga 2 Arminia Bielefeld 6, SSV Jahn Regensburg 0

Arminia Bielefeld: Cebio Soukou (15), Joan Edmundsson (35), Manuel Prietl (65), Marcel Correia (86), Reinhold Yabo (87), Cedric Brunner (90).

Halftime: 2-0.

SpVgg Greuther Furth 1, Hannover 3

SpVgg Greuther Furth: Waldemar Anton (74).

Hannover: Genki Haraguchi (41), Cedric Teuchert (70), Simon Stehle (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

SV Wehen Wiesbaden 0, Bochum 1

Bochum: Simon Zoller (39).

Halftime: 0-1.