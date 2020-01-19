Georgia 61, Auburn 50
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA (11-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Paul
|29
|2-6
|3-4
|2-6
|0
|4
|7
|Staiti
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|2
|Caldwell
|14
|3-9
|3-4
|2-3
|0
|2
|9
|Connally
|22
|1-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|4
|3
|Morrison
|34
|3-7
|0-0
|2-8
|6
|2
|6
|Bates
|16
|2-2
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|2
|4
|Isaacs
|9
|2-3
|1-1
|0-4
|0
|1
|5
|Nicholson
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|0
|Chapman
|17
|1-2
|0-0
|0-4
|6
|2
|2
|Hose
|12
|1-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Jones
|21
|9-15
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|21
|Totals
|200
|25-58
|7-11
|11-41
|16
|20
|61
Percentages: FG 43.103, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Jones 3-9, Connally 1-4, Caldwell 0-5, Morrison 0-2, Hose 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 10 (Bates 3, Paul 2, Staiti 2, Connally 1, Chapman 1, Hose 1)
Turnovers: 18 (Connally 4, Staiti 2, Caldwell 2, Morrison 2, Bates 2, Chapman 2, Jones 2, Paul 1, Hose 1)
Steals: 11 (Morrison 3, Paul 1, Staiti 1, Caldwell 1, Connally 1, Bates 1, Nicholson 1, Chapman 1, Jones 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AUBURN (6-10)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Howard
|22
|1-7
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|4
|2
|Thompson
|38
|2-9
|9-13
|4-11
|2
|1
|13
|Alexander
|34
|6-14
|5-8
|1-3
|1
|1
|17
|Benton
|33
|4-9
|2-2
|2-5
|1
|4
|12
|Moore
|29
|0-8
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|2
|White
|15
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Hansen
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Hughes
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Robinson-Nwagwu
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Wells
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|15-53
|18-25
|12-35
|5
|15
|50
Percentages: FG 28.302, FT .720.
3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Benton 2-4, Howard 0-4, Alexander 0-1, Moore 0-2, Hansen 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Benton 1, White 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Alexander 4, Howard 2, Moore 2, White 2, Hansen 2, Thompson 1, Benton 1, Hughes 1)
Steals: 12 (Alexander 3, Benton 3, Thompson 1, Moore 1, White 1, Hansen 1, Hughes 1, Robinson-Nwagwu 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Auburn
|17
|12
|10
|11
|—
|50
|Georgia
|9
|16
|23
|13
|—
|61
A_4,888
Officials_Metta Christensen, Felicia Grinter, Tina Napier