https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/GREEN-BAY-85-ILL-CHICAGO-71-14948824.php
GREEN BAY 85, ILL.-CHICAGO 71
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ILL.-CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ferguson
|37
|6-11
|3-7
|0-4
|4
|3
|19
|Diggins
|29
|3-6
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|7
|Ottey
|28
|7-14
|3-3
|0-4
|2
|4
|17
|Taylor
|20
|1-3
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|Ahale
|19
|1-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|3
|Blount
|19
|4-6
|2-6
|2-4
|1
|5
|10
|Bridges
|19
|4-6
|1-2
|2-7
|0
|3
|9
|Wiley
|19
|2-6
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|1
|4
|Boahen
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-60
|9-18
|8-36
|10
|22
|71
Percentages: FG .467, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Ferguson 4-8, Diggins 1-2, Ahale 1-6, Ottey 0-1, Boahen 0-2, Taylor 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Diggins, Ferguson).
Turnovers: 13 (Bridges 3, Ferguson 3, Ottey 3, Wiley 2, Blount, Taylor).
Steals: 5 (Blount 2, Ahale, Ferguson, Wiley).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GREEN BAY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McCloud
|36
|3-10
|5-5
|1-5
|4
|3
|13
|Davis
|35
|8-17
|5-7
|1-5
|3
|1
|21
|Hankerson
|29
|4-7
|1-2
|2-7
|4
|1
|11
|Pipes
|26
|3-8
|4-4
|1-4
|0
|5
|12
|Schwartz
|24
|3-7
|6-6
|0-3
|3
|1
|13
|Patterson
|15
|2-4
|0-0
|2-8
|0
|2
|4
|Crist
|14
|2-4
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|3
|6
|Bell
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|McNair
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|2
|Chevalier
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|27-64
|23-26
|10-38
|15
|18
|85
Percentages: FG .422, FT .885.
3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Hankerson 2-4, Pipes 2-4, McCloud 2-7, Chevalier 1-2, Schwartz 1-3, Davis 0-1, Bell 0-2, Crist 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Schwartz).
Turnovers: 9 (Hankerson 3, Davis 2, Bell, Chevalier, Crist, McCloud).
Steals: 3 (Pipes 2, Davis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Ill.-Chicago
|31
|40
|—
|71
|Green Bay
|33
|52
|—
|85
A_2,124 (9,729).
View Comments