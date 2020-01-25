FG FT Reb
FLORIDA A&M Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Randolph 38 5-10 0-3 3-7 6 1 11
Melton 33 8-14 10-13 1-3 0 0 27
Core 32 5-9 1-1 0-0 2 1 12
D.Jones 29 6-11 0-0 3-6 1 1 12
Moragne 27 4-8 2-2 4-8 4 1 10
Reaves 18 0-1 2-2 0-4 2 3 2
Desir 17 4-6 0-0 2-2 0 0 8
Myles 6 2-4 0-0 0-1 1 3 5
Totals 200 34-63 15-21 13-31 16 10 87

Percentages: FG .540, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Randolph 1-1, Myles 1-3, Core 1-4, Melton 1-7).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (D.Jones).

Turnovers: 12 (Randolph 4, Melton 3, Reaves 2, Core, D.Jones, Myles).

Steals: 5 (Moragne 2, Core, Melton, Reaves).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
HOWARD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
C.Williams 35 8-12 4-4 0-4 1 2 21
Garvey 34 4-10 5-5 1-2 3 3 16
Robinson 32 5-7 0-0 0-4 9 2 11
Cousins 29 0-6 2-2 4-8 0 1 2
Bristol 25 5-7 0-0 0-4 1 5 13
Foster 14 3-6 0-0 0-1 0 0 7
Toure 14 2-2 0-0 0-0 1 1 4
Lee 8 2-5 0-0 0-0 1 1 5
P.Jones 5 0-1 2-2 0-0 0 3 2
Barber 4 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 30-57 13-13 5-23 16 18 83

Percentages: FG .526, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Bristol 3-4, Garvey 3-9, Lee 1-2, C.Williams 1-3, Robinson 1-3, Foster 1-4, P.Jones 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Bristol, C.Williams, Cousins, Garvey, Toure).

Turnovers: 17 (Bristol 4, Garvey 4, Robinson 4, Toure 2, Barber, Foster, Lee).

Steals: 6 (Robinson 3, Barber, C.Williams, Foster).

Technical Fouls: None.

Florida A&M 47 40 87
Howard 35 48 83

A_1,906 (2,700).