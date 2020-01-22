https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/English-Summaries-14996245.php
English Summaries
Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
Leicester: Harvey Barnes (24), Ricardo Pereira (45), Ayoze Perez (81, 88).
West Ham: Mark Noble (50).
Halftime: 2-0.
Tottenham: Dele Alli (38), Heung Min Son (79).
Norwich: Teemu Pukki (70).
Halftime: 1-0.
Burnley: Chris Wood (39), Jay Rodriguez (56).
Halftime: 0-1.
Halftime: 0-0.
Nottingham Forest: Lewis Grabban (79).
Reading: Sam Baldock (83).
Halftime: 0-0.
