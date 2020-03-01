Recommended Video:

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 28 26 1 1 64 20 79
Man City 27 18 3 6 68 29 57
Leicester 28 15 5 8 54 28 50
Chelsea 28 13 6 9 47 39 45
Man United 27 11 8 8 41 29 41
Tottenham 27 11 7 9 44 36 40
Sheffield United 27 10 10 7 29 25 40
Wolverhampton 27 9 12 6 38 32 39
Burnley 28 11 5 12 33 39 38
Arsenal 27 8 13 6 39 36 37
Everton 27 10 6 11 36 41 36
Crystal Palace 28 9 9 10 25 32 36
Southampton 28 10 4 14 35 51 34
Newcastle 28 8 8 12 24 41 32
Brighton 28 6 10 12 32 40 28
West Ham 28 7 6 15 35 49 27
Watford 28 6 9 13 27 43 27
Bournemouth 28 7 6 15 28 45 27
Aston Villa 27 7 4 16 34 52 25
Norwich 28 5 6 17 25 51 21

___

Saturday, Feb. 22

Chelsea 2, Tottenham 1

Burnley 3, Bournemouth 0

Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle 0

Sheffield United 1, Brighton 1

Southampton 2, Aston Villa 0

Leicester 0, Man City 1

Sunday, Feb. 23

Man United 3, Watford 0

Wolverhampton 3, Norwich 0

Arsenal 3, Everton 2

Monday, Feb. 24

Liverpool 3, West Ham 2

Friday, Feb. 28

Norwich 1, Leicester 0

Saturday, Feb. 29

Brighton 0, Crystal Palace 1

Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United ppd.

Bournemouth 2, Chelsea 2

Newcastle 0, Burnley 0

West Ham 3, Southampton 1

Watford 3, Liverpool 0

Sunday, March 1

Everton (England) vs. Man United (England), 1400 GMT

Man City vs. Arsenal ppd.

Tottenham (England) vs. Wolverhampton (England), 1400 GMT

Saturday, March 7

Liverpool (England) vs. Bournemouth (England), 1230 GMT

Arsenal (England) vs. West Ham (England), 1500 GMT

Crystal Palace (England) vs. Watford (England), 1500 GMT

Sheffield United (England) vs. Norwich (England), 1500 GMT

Southampton (England) vs. Newcastle (England), 1500 GMT

Wolverhampton (England) vs. Brighton (England), 1500 GMT

Burnley (England) vs. Tottenham (England), 1730 GMT

Sunday, March 8

Chelsea (England) vs. Everton (England), 1400 GMT

Man United (England) vs. Man City (England), 1630 GMT

Monday, March 9

Leicester (England) vs. Aston Villa (England), 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
West Brom 36 19 12 5 64 37 69
Leeds 36 20 8 8 54 30 68
Fulham 36 18 9 9 51 37 63
Nottingham Forest 35 16 11 8 46 33 59
Brentford 36 16 9 11 59 33 57
Preston 36 16 8 12 49 42 56
Bristol City 36 15 9 12 50 52 54
Blackburn 36 14 11 11 52 42 53
Swansea 36 13 13 10 46 45 52
Millwall 36 12 15 9 41 40 51
Cardiff 36 12 15 9 50 50 51
Sheffield Wednesday 36 13 9 14 46 44 48
Derby 36 12 12 12 46 49 48
QPR 36 13 8 15 55 61 47
Birmingham 36 12 11 13 47 54 47
Reading 36 12 9 15 43 41 45
Huddersfield 36 11 9 16 45 56 42
Hull 36 11 8 17 48 58 41
Wigan 36 10 10 16 38 50 40
Charlton 36 10 9 17 44 53 39
Stoke 36 11 6 19 44 54 39
Middlesbrough 35 8 13 14 34 45 37
Barnsley 36 8 10 18 42 60 34
Luton Town 36 10 4 22 43 71 34

___

Saturday, Feb. 22

Brentford 2, Blackburn 2

Barnsley 1, Middlesbrough 0

Birmingham 3, Sheffield Wednesday 3

Bristol City 0, West Brom 3

Charlton 3, Luton Town 1

Leeds 1, Reading 0

Nottingham Forest 0, QPR 0

Preston 2, Hull 1

Stoke 2, Cardiff 0

Swansea 3, Huddersfield 1

Wigan 1, Millwall 0

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Cardiff 0, Nottingham Forest 1

Huddersfield 2, Bristol City 1

Luton Town 2, Brentford 1

QPR 2, Derby 1

West Brom 2, Preston 0

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Fulham 1, Swansea 0

Blackburn 0, Stoke 0

Hull 0, Barnsley 1

Middlesbrough 0, Leeds 1

Millwall 0, Birmingham 0

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Charlton 0

Reading 0, Wigan 3

Saturday, Feb. 29

Hull 0, Leeds 4

Blackburn 2, Swansea 2

Cardiff 2, Brentford 2

Fulham 2, Preston 0

Huddersfield 4, Charlton 0

Luton Town 1, Stoke 1

Millwall 1, Bristol City 1

QPR 2, Birmingham 2

Reading 2, Barnsley 0

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Derby 3

West Brom 0, Wigan 1

Monday, March 2

Middlesbrough (England) vs. Nottingham Forest (England), 1945 GMT

Friday, March 6

Nottingham Forest (England) vs. Millwall (England), 1945 GMT

Saturday, March 7

Bristol City (England) vs. Fulham (England), 1230 GMT

Barnsley (England) vs. Cardiff (England), 1500 GMT

Birmingham (England) vs. Reading (England), 1500 GMT

Brentford (England) vs. Sheffield Wednesday (England), 1500 GMT

Charlton (England) vs. Middlesbrough (England), 1500 GMT

Leeds (England) vs. Huddersfield (England), 1500 GMT

Preston (England) vs. QPR (England), 1500 GMT

Stoke (England) vs. Hull (England), 1500 GMT

Swansea (England) vs. West Brom (England), 1500 GMT

Wigan (England) vs. Luton Town (England), 1500 GMT

Sunday, March 8

Derby (England) vs. Blackburn (England), 1500 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Coventry 33 17 13 3 47 30 64
Rotherham 34 18 8 8 60 35 62
Portsmouth 33 17 8 8 51 32 59
Wycombe 34 17 8 9 45 40 59
Sunderland 34 16 10 8 46 28 58
Oxford United 34 16 9 9 58 35 57
Peterborough 34 16 8 10 66 40 56
Fleetwood Town 32 15 10 7 48 36 55
Ipswich 34 14 10 10 46 34 52
Doncaster 33 14 9 10 50 33 51
Gillingham 34 12 14 8 40 32 50
Burton Albion 33 12 11 10 46 45 47
Blackpool 33 11 11 11 43 41 44
Bristol Rovers 33 11 9 13 35 46 42
Shrewsbury 33 10 11 12 29 39 41
Accrington Stanley 34 10 10 14 46 51 40
Lincoln 34 11 6 17 41 44 39
Milton Keynes Dons 34 10 7 17 36 46 37
AFC Wimbledon 34 8 10 16 39 52 34
Rochdale 33 9 6 18 36 56 33
Tranmere 32 6 8 18 32 58 26
Southend 34 3 7 24 36 84 16
Bolton 32 5 9 18 25 64 12

___

Saturday, Feb. 22

AFC Wimbledon 0, Blackpool 0

Accrington Stanley 1, Rotherham 2

Fleetwood Town 1, Portsmouth 0

Ipswich 0, Oxford United 1

Lincoln 0, Gillingham 0

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Bolton 0

Rochdale 1, Coventry 2

Shrewsbury 1, Doncaster 0

Southend 2, Burton Albion 3

Sunderland 3, Bristol Rovers 0

Wycombe 3, Tranmere 1

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Blackpool 2, Bolton 1

Sunderland 1, Fleetwood Town 1

Coventry 1, Rotherham 1

Oxford United 3, Accrington Stanley 0

Shrewsbury 2, Tranmere 3

Portsmouth 3, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Friday, Feb. 28

Portsmouth 3, Rochdale 0

Saturday, Feb. 29

Blackpool 2, Ipswich 1

Bolton 0, Accrington Stanley 0

Bristol Rovers 0, Shrewsbury 1

Burton Albion 1, Peterborough 1

Doncaster 3, Wycombe 1

Gillingham 1, AFC Wimbledon 2

Oxford United 2, Southend 1

Rotherham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Tranmere vs. Fleetwood Town ppd.

Sunday, March 1

Coventry 1, Sunderland 0

Tuesday, March 3

Ipswich (England) vs. Fleetwood Town (England), 1945 GMT

Saturday, March 7

AFC Wimbledon (England) vs. Bolton (England), 1500 GMT

Accrington Stanley (England) vs. Tranmere (England), 1500 GMT

Fleetwood Town (England) vs. Blackpool (England), 1500 GMT

Ipswich (England) vs. Coventry (England), 1500 GMT

Lincoln (England) vs. Burton Albion (England), 1500 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons (England) vs. Doncaster (England), 1500 GMT

Peterborough (England) vs. Portsmouth (England), 1500 GMT

Rochdale (England) vs. Rotherham (England), 1500 GMT

Shrewsbury (England) vs. Oxford United (England), 1500 GMT

Southend (England) vs. Bristol Rovers (England), 1500 GMT

Sunderland (England) vs. Gillingham (England), 1500 GMT

Tuesday, March 10

Portsmouth (England) vs. Fleetwood Town (England), 1945 GMT

Burton Albion (England) vs. Bolton (England), 1945 GMT

Bristol Rovers (England) vs. Sunderland (England), 1945 GMT

Blackpool (England) vs. Tranmere (England), 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Swindon 34 20 6 8 60 37 66
Crewe 35 19 8 8 63 41 65
Exeter 35 18 10 7 51 39 64
Cheltenham 35 17 12 6 52 27 63
Plymouth 35 18 8 9 55 39 62
Northampton 36 17 7 12 53 38 58
Port Vale 36 14 14 8 50 44 56
Colchester 36 14 13 9 49 37 55
Bradford 36 14 12 10 44 38 54
Salford 36 12 11 13 47 46 47
Forest Green 35 12 10 13 41 40 46
Crawley Town 36 10 15 11 48 47 45
Cambridge United 36 12 9 15 39 46 45
Grimsby Town 35 11 11 13 43 48 44
Walsall 35 12 8 15 37 48 44
Newport County 34 11 10 13 31 37 43
Oldham 36 9 14 13 44 54 41
Scunthorpe 35 10 10 15 44 52 40
Leyton Orient 35 9 12 14 45 54 39
Carlisle 35 9 12 14 37 53 39
Mansfield Town 35 8 11 16 46 54 35
Morecambe 36 7 11 18 35 59 32
Macclesfield 36 7 15 14 32 44 30
Stevenage 35 3 13 19 23 47 22

___

Saturday, Feb. 22

Carlisle 2, Morecambe 2

Cheltenham 1, Mansfield Town 0

Crawley Town 2, Stevenage 0

Crewe 2, Macclesfield 0

Leyton Orient 2, Oldham 2

Newport County 2, Bradford 1

Northampton 2, Exeter 0

Plymouth 0, Cambridge United 0

Salford 1, Colchester 2

Scunthorpe 1, Forest Green 0

Swindon 3, Grimsby Town 1

Walsall 2, Port Vale 2

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Cheltenham 2, Northampton 1

Grimsby Town 4, Newport County 2

Saturday, Feb. 29

Bradford 2, Plymouth 1

Cambridge United 1, Carlisle 2

Colchester 0, Cheltenham 2

Exeter 1, Crawley Town 1

Forest Green vs. Leyton Orient ppd.

Grimsby Town 0, Northampton 3

Macclesfield 0, Salford 2

Mansfield Town vs. Swindon ppd.

Morecambe 1, Crewe 1

Oldham 5, Newport County 0

Port Vale 2, Scunthorpe 2

Stevenage vs. Walsall ppd.

Tuesday, March 3

Exeter (England) vs. Crewe (England), 1945 GMT

Plymouth (England) vs. Grimsby Town (England), 1945 GMT

Swindon (England) vs. Scunthorpe (England), 1945 GMT

Saturday, March 7

Scunthorpe (England) vs. Grimsby Town (England), 1300 GMT

Carlisle (England) vs. Colchester (England), 1500 GMT

Cheltenham (England) vs. Port Vale (England), 1500 GMT

Crawley Town (England) vs. Oldham (England), 1500 GMT

Crewe (England) vs. Stevenage (England), 1500 GMT

Leyton Orient (England) vs. Cambridge United (England), 1500 GMT

Newport County (England) vs. Morecambe (England), 1500 GMT

Northampton (England) vs. Mansfield Town (England), 1500 GMT

Plymouth (England) vs. Macclesfield (England), 1500 GMT

Salford (England) vs. Bradford (England), 1500 GMT

Swindon (England) vs. Forest Green (England), 1500 GMT

Walsall (England) vs. Exeter (England), 1500 GMT

Tuesday, March 10

Carlisle (England) vs. Newport County (England), 1945 GMT