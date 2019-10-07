English Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|8
|8
|0
|0
|20
|6
|24
|Man City
|8
|5
|1
|2
|27
|9
|16
|Arsenal
|8
|4
|3
|1
|13
|11
|15
|Leicester
|8
|4
|2
|2
|14
|7
|14
|Chelsea
|8
|4
|2
|2
|18
|14
|14
|Crystal Palace
|8
|4
|2
|2
|8
|8
|14
|Burnley
|8
|3
|3
|2
|11
|9
|12
|West Ham
|8
|3
|3
|2
|11
|11
|12
|Tottenham
|8
|3
|2
|3
|14
|12
|11
|Bournemouth
|8
|3
|2
|3
|13
|13
|11
|Wolverhampton
|8
|2
|4
|2
|11
|11
|10
|Man United
|8
|2
|3
|3
|9
|8
|9
|Sheffield United
|8
|2
|3
|3
|7
|7
|9
|Brighton
|8
|2
|3
|3
|8
|10
|9
|Aston Villa
|8
|2
|2
|4
|13
|12
|8
|Newcastle
|8
|2
|2
|4
|5
|13
|8
|Southampton
|8
|2
|1
|5
|8
|15
|7
|Everton
|8
|2
|1
|5
|6
|13
|7
|Norwich
|8
|2
|0
|6
|10
|21
|6
|Watford
|8
|0
|3
|5
|4
|20
|3
___
Leicester 5, Newcastle 0
Man United 1, Arsenal 1
Brighton 3, Tottenham 0
Burnley 1, Everton 0
Liverpool 2, Leicester 1
Norwich 1, Aston Villa 5
Watford 0, Sheffield United 0
West Ham 1, Crystal Palace 2
Arsenal 1, Bournemouth 0
Man City 0, Wolverhampton 2
Southampton 1, Chelsea 4
Newcastle 1, Man United 0
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|West Brom
|11
|6
|4
|1
|21
|13
|22
|Nottingham Forest
|11
|6
|4
|1
|16
|9
|22
|Preston
|11
|6
|3
|2
|23
|12
|21
|Swansea
|11
|6
|3
|2
|16
|9
|21
|Leeds
|11
|6
|2
|3
|15
|7
|20
|Bristol City
|11
|5
|5
|1
|18
|13
|20
|Fulham
|11
|5
|4
|2
|20
|10
|19
|Sheffield Wednesday
|11
|6
|1
|4
|16
|9
|19
|QPR
|11
|6
|1
|4
|18
|19
|19
|Charlton
|11
|5
|3
|3
|15
|12
|18
|Cardiff
|11
|4
|4
|3
|16
|16
|16
|Birmingham
|11
|5
|1
|5
|11
|14
|16
|Derby
|11
|3
|6
|2
|15
|15
|15
|Blackburn
|11
|4
|2
|5
|13
|15
|14
|Millwall
|11
|3
|5
|3
|10
|14
|14
|Hull
|11
|3
|4
|4
|14
|16
|13
|Brentford
|11
|3
|3
|5
|9
|9
|12
|Luton Town
|11
|3
|2
|6
|15
|20
|11
|Wigan
|11
|3
|2
|6
|9
|16
|11
|Middlesbrough
|11
|2
|4
|5
|11
|16
|10
|Huddersfield
|11
|2
|2
|7
|12
|18
|8
|Reading
|11
|2
|2
|7
|11
|17
|8
|Barnsley
|11
|1
|3
|7
|8
|22
|6
|Stoke
|11
|1
|2
|8
|11
|22
|5
___
Barnsley 1, Brentford 3
Blackburn 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Hull 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Leeds 1, West Brom 0
Middlesbrough 1, Preston 1
Wigan 1, Birmingham 0
Reading 1, Fulham 4
Stoke 0, Huddersfield 1
Barnsley 2, Derby 2
Brentford 1, Bristol City 1
Cardiff 3, QPR 0
Charlton 1, Swansea 2
Luton Town 1, Millwall 1
Birmingham 2, Middlesbrough 1
Fulham 2, Charlton 2
Bristol City 1, Reading 0
Derby 2, Luton Town 0
Huddersfield 3, Hull 0
Millwall 2, Leeds 1
Nottingham Forest 1, Brentford 0
Preston 5, Barnsley 1
QPR 4, Blackburn 2
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Wigan 0
Swansea 1, Stoke 2
West Brom 4, Cardiff 2
Cardiff (England) vs. Sheffield Wednesday (England), 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ipswich
|11
|8
|3
|0
|21
|5
|27
|Wycombe
|12
|6
|5
|1
|21
|13
|23
|Fleetwood Town
|11
|6
|2
|3
|20
|14
|20
|Coventry
|11
|5
|5
|1
|16
|14
|20
|Blackpool
|11
|5
|4
|2
|16
|13
|19
|Sunderland
|11
|5
|4
|2
|16
|14
|19
|Peterborough
|11
|5
|3
|3
|26
|15
|18
|Bristol Rovers
|11
|5
|3
|3
|14
|12
|18
|Oxford United
|12
|4
|4
|4
|24
|17
|16
|Doncaster
|10
|4
|4
|2
|13
|10
|16
|Lincoln
|12
|5
|1
|6
|17
|17
|16
|Shrewsbury
|11
|4
|4
|3
|10
|13
|16
|Rotherham
|10
|4
|3
|3
|16
|9
|15
|Burton Albion
|10
|4
|3
|3
|14
|9
|15
|Gillingham
|11
|3
|4
|4
|17
|14
|13
|Portsmouth
|9
|3
|3
|3
|12
|11
|12
|Milton Keynes Dons
|11
|4
|0
|7
|12
|18
|12
|Accrington Stanley
|11
|2
|5
|4
|14
|19
|11
|Rochdale
|11
|2
|4
|5
|12
|20
|10
|Tranmere
|11
|2
|3
|6
|15
|21
|9
|AFC Wimbledon
|12
|1
|3
|8
|14
|23
|6
|Southend
|11
|1
|1
|9
|12
|28
|4
|Bolton
|9
|0
|3
|6
|2
|25
|-9
___
AFC Wimbledon 3, Rochdale 2
Accrington Stanley 2, Oxford United 2
Doncaster 1, Portsmouth 2
Fleetwood Town 0, Ipswich 1
Gillingham 3, Southend 1
Lincoln 2, Sunderland 0
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Burton Albion 3
Rotherham 4, Coventry 0
Tranmere 0, Shrewsbury 1
Wycombe 3, Peterborough 3
Bolton (England) vs. Blackpool (England), 1900 GMT
Blackpool (England) vs. Rotherham (England), 1400 GMT
Bristol Rovers (England) vs. Milton Keynes Dons (England), 1400 GMT
Burton Albion (England) vs. Bolton (England), 1400 GMT
Oxford United (England) vs. Doncaster (England), 1400 GMT
Peterborough (England) vs. Lincoln (England), 1400 GMT
Portsmouth (England) vs. Gillingham (England), 1400 GMT
Rochdale (England) vs. Accrington Stanley (England), 1400 GMT
Southend (England) vs. AFC Wimbledon (England), 1400 GMT
Sunderland (England) vs. Fleetwood Town (England), 1400 GMT
Coventry (England) vs. Tranmere (England), 1100 GMT
Lincoln (England) vs. Shrewsbury (England), 1845 GMT
Tranmere (England) vs. Southend (England), 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|12
|7
|3
|2
|14
|6
|24
|Exeter
|12
|6
|5
|1
|17
|11
|23
|Newport County
|12
|6
|5
|1
|12
|6
|23
|Crewe
|12
|7
|2
|3
|19
|14
|23
|Cheltenham
|12
|6
|4
|2
|21
|11
|22
|Bradford
|12
|6
|3
|3
|17
|11
|21
|Swindon
|12
|6
|2
|4
|19
|15
|20
|Colchester
|12
|5
|4
|3
|15
|10
|19
|Grimsby Town
|12
|5
|3
|4
|19
|14
|18
|Port Vale
|12
|4
|5
|3
|17
|18
|17
|Cambridge United
|12
|4
|4
|4
|16
|13
|16
|Plymouth
|12
|4
|4
|4
|17
|15
|16
|Crawley Town
|12
|4
|4
|4
|19
|19
|16
|Northampton
|12
|4
|3
|5
|14
|13
|15
|Walsall
|12
|4
|3
|5
|8
|14
|15
|Macclesfield
|12
|3
|5
|4
|13
|14
|14
|Salford
|12
|3
|5
|4
|15
|20
|14
|Carlisle
|12
|4
|2
|6
|13
|19
|14
|Mansfield Town
|12
|3
|4
|5
|13
|16
|13
|Leyton Orient
|12
|3
|4
|5
|16
|21
|13
|Oldham
|12
|2
|5
|5
|13
|17
|11
|Scunthorpe
|12
|1
|4
|7
|13
|21
|7
|Morecambe
|12
|1
|4
|7
|12
|24
|7
|Stevenage
|12
|0
|5
|7
|8
|18
|5
___
Bradford 2, Swindon 1
Cambridge United 2, Macclesfield 2
Colchester 3, Stevenage 1
Crewe 1, Exeter 1
Forest Green 3, Crawley Town 1
Grimsby Town 0, Mansfield Town 1
Newport County 1, Carlisle 0
Northampton 0, Leyton Orient 1
Oldham 1, Cheltenham 1
Plymouth 2, Scunthorpe 2
Port Vale 3, Morecambe 1
Walsall 0, Salford 3
Carlisle (England) vs. Crewe (England), 1400 GMT
Cheltenham (England) vs. Newport County (England), 1400 GMT
Crawley Town (England) vs. Colchester (England), 1400 GMT
Exeter (England) vs. Forest Green (England), 1400 GMT
Leyton Orient (England) vs. Walsall (England), 1400 GMT
Macclesfield (England) vs. Port Vale (England), 1400 GMT
Mansfield Town (England) vs. Oldham (England), 1400 GMT
Morecambe (England) vs. Bradford (England), 1400 GMT
Salford (England) vs. Cambridge United (England), 1400 GMT
Scunthorpe (England) vs. Northampton (England), 1400 GMT
Stevenage (England) vs. Grimsby Town (England), 1400 GMT
Swindon (England) vs. Plymouth (England), 1400 GMT