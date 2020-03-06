E. KENTUCKY 58, TENNESSEE ST. 48
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|25
|3-5
|0-0
|3-10
|1
|3
|6
|Freeman
|25
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|5
|Harris
|24
|3-7
|0-0
|3-7
|2
|5
|7
|Littlejohn
|34
|3-12
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|7
|Marshall
|29
|3-9
|5-6
|1-6
|0
|4
|11
|Moody
|26
|1-4
|1-2
|0-5
|0
|3
|3
|Egbuta
|17
|3-8
|3-4
|4-8
|0
|3
|9
|Kone
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Jon.Brown
|6
|0-0
|0-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Malone
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-48
|9-14
|11-42
|7
|25
|48
Percentages: FG .375, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Freeman 1-1, Harris 1-4, Littlejohn 1-5, Moody 0-3, Marshall 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Moody 2, Harris).
Turnovers: 26 (Littlejohn 10, Marshall 5, Egbuta 3, Freeman 2, Jon.Brown 2, Harris, Johnson, Kone, Moody).
Steals: 6 (Moody 3, Freeman, Kone, Littlejohn).
Technical Fouls: Harris, 14:56 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|E. KENTUCKY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|T.King
|27
|2-7
|5-7
|1-7
|1
|3
|9
|Moreno
|31
|3-10
|2-4
|2-8
|1
|1
|10
|Jom.Brown
|30
|3-10
|4-4
|1-4
|1
|3
|12
|Cruickshank
|25
|1-5
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|3
|3
|Taylor
|34
|4-11
|1-3
|0-1
|2
|3
|11
|Hobbs
|24
|1-4
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|5
|Anderson
|16
|1-4
|2-2
|2-5
|1
|3
|4
|Balogun
|13
|2-4
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|1
|4
|Carmical
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-56
|17-24
|9-31
|9
|18
|58
Percentages: FG .304, FT .708.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Jom.Brown 2-4, Moreno 2-4, Taylor 2-6, Hobbs 1-2, Cooper 0-1, Anderson 0-3, Cruickshank 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Hobbs, T.King).
Turnovers: 13 (Jom.Brown 5, Hobbs 4, Anderson, Moreno, T.King, Taylor).
Steals: 16 (Hobbs 5, T.King 4, Taylor 3, Anderson 2, Jom.Brown, Moreno).
Technical Fouls: Anderson, 14:56 first.
|Tennessee St.
|28
|20
|—
|48
|E. Kentucky
|26
|32
|—
|58
.