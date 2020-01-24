FG FT Reb
UT MARTIN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dove 0 10-14 6-7 3-8 0 4 27
Stewart 0 0-0 0-0 1-1 4 0 27
Thomas 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 0 0
Totals 200 0-0 0-0 9-9 6 0 51

Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.

3-Point Goals: None.

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: None.

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
E. ILLINOIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dixon 34 7-8 6-8 5-9 4 4 20
Wallace 34 8-11 2-4 2-4 2 1 22
M.Smith 33 6-12 2-3 0-2 3 3 17
Johnson 28 4-8 1-2 0-3 5 2 9
S.Smith 23 3-8 4-4 0-0 4 1 10
Matlock 19 3-7 0-0 2-3 0 5 6
Skipper-Brown 16 2-3 2-2 1-6 3 2 6
Charles 12 1-4 2-3 0-1 1 0 5
Wilson 1 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 34-63 19-26 10-28 22 18 95

Percentages: FG .540, FT .731.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Wallace 4-4, M.Smith 3-9, Charles 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Matlock 0-2, S.Smith 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Dixon, Johnson, Skipper-Brown).

Turnovers: 9 (Johnson 3, S.Smith 2, Charles, Dixon, Skipper-Brown, Wallace).

Steals: 10 (M.Smith 3, S.Smith 3, Johnson 2, Dixon, Matlock).

Technical Fouls: None.

UT Martin 37 46 51
E. Illinois 57 38 95

A_1,725 (5,400).