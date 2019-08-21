Detroit-Houston Runs

Tigers first. Victor Reyes homers to right field. Harold Castro grounds out to shortstop, Jack Mayfield to Yuli Gurriel. Miguel Cabrera strikes out swinging. Brandon Dixon grounds out to shallow infield, Aaron Sanchez to Yuli Gurriel.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 1, Astros 0.

Astros first. George Springer homers to right field. Jose Altuve homers to right field. Michael Brantley grounds out to second base, Gordon Beckham to Ronny Rodriguez. Alex Bregman hit by pitch. Yordan Alvarez walks. Alex Bregman to second. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to third base. Yordan Alvarez out at second.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 2, Tigers 1.

Astros second. Josh Reddick grounds out to second base, Gordon Beckham to Ronny Rodriguez. Martin Maldonado walks. Jack Mayfield doubles. Martin Maldonado to third. George Springer strikes out swinging. Jose Altuve singles to shallow infield. Jack Mayfield to third. Martin Maldonado scores. Michael Brantley doubles to deep right field. Jose Altuve scores. Jack Mayfield scores. Alex Bregman grounds out to shortstop, Gordon Beckham to Ronny Rodriguez.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 5, Tigers 1.

Tigers third. Gordon Beckham doubles. Victor Reyes walks. Harold Castro singles to shortstop. Victor Reyes to second. Gordon Beckham to third. Miguel Cabrera walks. Harold Castro to second. Victor Reyes to third. Gordon Beckham scores. Brandon Dixon pops out to shallow center field to Jose Altuve. Dawel Lugo reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Miguel Cabrera out at second. Harold Castro to third. Victor Reyes scores. Ronny Rodriguez walks. Dawel Lugo to second. Jordy Mercer called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 5, Tigers 3.

Astros fifth. Josh Reddick flies out to left field to Brandon Dixon. Martin Maldonado homers to center field. Jack Mayfield grounds out to shortstop, Jordy Mercer to Ronny Rodriguez. George Springer walks. Jose Altuve reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. George Springer out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 6, Tigers 3.