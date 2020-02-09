https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Denver-Nuggets-Stax-15042267.php
Denver Nuggets Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic
|53
|32.3
|425-823
|.516
|66-203
|178-221
|.805
|1094
|20.6
|Murray
|43
|32.0
|292-650
|.449
|77-222
|130-145
|.897
|791
|18.4
|Barton
|48
|33.3
|276-618
|.447
|87-228
|86-113
|.761
|725
|15.1
|Millsap
|33
|24.7
|137-291
|.471
|32-78
|86-100
|.860
|392
|11.9
|Grant
|52
|26.1
|208-445
|.467
|70-177
|101-139
|.727
|587
|11.3
|Harris
|44
|32.2
|168-422
|.398
|52-177
|61-74
|.824
|449
|10.2
|Morris
|53
|21.0
|177-393
|.450
|44-112
|41-51
|.804
|439
|8.3
|Porter
|39
|14.3
|121-238
|.508
|38-88
|31-39
|.795
|311
|8.0
|Beasley
|41
|18.2
|117-301
|.389
|58-161
|33-38
|.868
|325
|7.9
|Plumlee
|43
|17.4
|127-210
|.605
|0-4
|63-114
|.553
|317
|7.4
|Dozier
|13
|14.4
|31-77
|.403
|6-25
|6-9
|.667
|74
|5.7
|Craig
|40
|17.5
|74-164
|.451
|25-82
|18-29
|.621
|191
|4.8
|Bates-Diop
|1
|14.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|4.0
|Hernangomez
|34
|12.4
|38-110
|.345
|15-60
|16-25
|.640
|107
|3.1
|Cancar
|11
|3.5
|5-11
|.455
|1-5
|4-4
|1.000
|15
|1.4
|Vanderbilt
|9
|4.6
|5-7
|.714
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|10
|1.1
|TEAM
|53
|242.4
|2202-4761
|.463
|571-1622
|856-1103
|.776
|5831
|110.0
|OPPONENTS
|53
|242.4
|2083-4575
|.455
|591-1747
|870-1156
|.753
|5627
|106.2
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Jokic
|130
|414
|544
|10.3
|361
|6.8
|163
|0
|61
|157
|35
|Murray
|34
|138
|172
|4.0
|198
|4.6
|74
|0
|55
|95
|13
|Barton
|71
|240
|311
|6.5
|179
|3.7
|98
|0
|52
|67
|24
|Millsap
|67
|130
|197
|6.0
|49
|1.5
|94
|0
|28
|42
|22
|Grant
|48
|138
|186
|3.6
|59
|1.1
|110
|0
|34
|42
|47
|Harris
|21
|109
|130
|3.0
|97
|2.2
|95
|0
|60
|47
|11
|Morris
|19
|76
|95
|1.8
|191
|3.6
|50
|0
|37
|35
|11
|Porter
|43
|128
|171
|4.4
|29
|.7
|66
|0
|17
|30
|18
|Beasley
|9
|68
|77
|1.9
|48
|1.2
|50
|0
|31
|36
|6
|Plumlee
|79
|160
|239
|5.6
|105
|2.4
|95
|0
|23
|63
|27
|Dozier
|5
|22
|27
|2.1
|23
|1.8
|23
|0
|6
|10
|5
|Craig
|39
|88
|127
|3.2
|24
|.6
|90
|0
|14
|18
|27
|Bates-Diop
|0
|2
|2
|2.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernangomez
|24
|71
|95
|2.8
|22
|.6
|29
|0
|5
|18
|5
|Cancar
|3
|5
|8
|.7
|3
|.3
|6
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Vanderbilt
|3
|5
|8
|.9
|2
|.2
|6
|0
|3
|7
|1
|TEAM
|595
|1794
|2389
|45.1
|1390
|26.2
|1051
|1
|427
|708
|253
|OPPONENTS
|532
|1763
|2295
|43.3
|1303
|24.6
|1064
|1
|367
|767
|258
View Comments