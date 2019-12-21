AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Murray 27 31.9 180-411 .438 46-138 77-86 .895 483 17.9
Jokic 27 31.4 190-390 .487 31-111 55-70 .786 466 17.3
Barton 25 32.9 141-308 .458 45-109 39-54 .722 366 14.6
Millsap 25 25.3 109-227 .480 27-58 71-81 .877 316 12.6
Harris 27 32.5 111-265 .419 40-116 35-43 .814 297 11.0
Grant 27 22.8 95-208 .457 36-92 33-54 .611 259 9.6
Morris 27 17.6 74-173 .428 14-36 25-33 .758 187 6.9
Plumlee 27 17.1 74-128 .578 0-4 33-63 .524 181 6.7
Beasley 20 15.4 46-120 .383 25-60 6-7 .857 123 6.2
Porter 18 9.0 32-75 .427 7-24 8-11 .727 79 4.4
Hernangomez 16 13.9 24-63 .381 12-39 7-13 .538 67 4.2
Craig 20 12.9 24-60 .400 7-28 6-11 .545 61 3.1
Bol 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Cancar 1 2.0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Dozier 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Vanderbilt 3 3.0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 27 242.8 1100-2428 .453 290-815 395-526 .751 2885 106.9
OPPONENTS 27 242.8 1021-2334 .437 269-886 436-581 .750 2747 101.7

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Murray 25 95 120 4.4 120 4.4 46 0 38 61 8
Jokic 59 214 273 10.1 184 6.8 81 0 26 68 17
Barton 37 133 170 6.8 83 3.3 53 0 28 36 10
Millsap 50 100 150 6.0 33 1.3 68 0 21 33 20
Harris 15 65 80 3.0 59 2.2 60 0 31 26 8
Grant 13 78 91 3.4 26 1.0 52 0 13 24 17
Morris 6 36 42 1.6 91 3.4 22 0 16 20 7
Plumlee 49 105 154 5.7 64 2.4 61 0 17 40 21
Beasley 6 23 29 1.4 18 .9 21 0 8 17 3
Porter 17 35 52 2.9 8 .4 19 0 1 12 6
Hernangomez 10 30 40 2.5 11 .7 15 0 1 10 3
Craig 12 30 42 2.1 15 .8 35 0 7 7 12
Bol 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Cancar 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Dozier 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Vanderbilt 0 2 2 .7 1 .3 0 0 0 1 0
TEAM 299 946 1245 46.1 713 26.4 533 0 207 377 132
OPPONENTS 261 930 1191 44.1 634 23.5 544 0 197 388 125