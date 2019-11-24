https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Danish-Standings-14858862.php
Danish Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Midtjylland
|16
|13
|2
|1
|25
|7
|41
|FC Copenhagen
|16
|11
|1
|4
|30
|19
|34
|Brondby
|16
|10
|1
|5
|33
|22
|31
|Aarhus
|16
|8
|2
|6
|26
|18
|26
|OB Odense
|16
|8
|2
|6
|26
|18
|26
|Nordsjaelland
|17
|7
|3
|7
|30
|27
|24
|Randers FC
|17
|7
|3
|7
|28
|26
|24
|AaB Aalborg
|16
|7
|2
|7
|25
|20
|23
|Lyngby
|17
|7
|2
|8
|23
|31
|23
|Sonderjyske
|17
|4
|7
|6
|21
|28
|19
|Horsens
|16
|5
|3
|8
|14
|26
|18
|Hobro
|16
|2
|8
|6
|17
|23
|14
|Esbjerg
|16
|2
|4
|10
|13
|27
|10
|Silkeborg IF
|16
|1
|4
|11
|21
|40
|7
___
Nordsjaelland 3, Randers FC 0
Sonderjyske 2, Lyngby 2
AaB Aalborg (Denmark) vs. Horsens (Denmark), 1300 GMT
Silkeborg IF (Denmark) vs. Esbjerg (Denmark), 1300 GMT
FC Copenhagen (Denmark) vs. Hobro (Denmark), 1500 GMT
Aarhus (Denmark) vs. Brondby (Denmark), 1700 GMT
OB Odense (Denmark) vs. Midtjylland (Denmark), 1800 GMT
Lyngby (Denmark) vs. Nordsjaelland (Denmark), 1800 GMT
FC Copenhagen (Denmark) vs. Brondby (Denmark), 1045 GMT
Randers FC (Denmark) vs. Sonderjyske (Denmark), 1100 GMT
Horsens (Denmark) vs. OB Odense (Denmark), 1300 GMT
Esbjerg (Denmark) vs. Aarhus (Denmark), 1500 GMT
AaB Aalborg (Denmark) vs. Hobro (Denmark), 1700 GMT
Midtjylland (Denmark) vs. Silkeborg IF (Denmark), 1800 GMT
View Comments