GP W D L GF GA Pts
Midtjylland 16 13 2 1 25 7 41
FC Copenhagen 16 11 1 4 30 19 34
Brondby 16 10 1 5 33 22 31
Aarhus 16 8 2 6 26 18 26
OB Odense 16 8 2 6 26 18 26
Nordsjaelland 17 7 3 7 30 27 24
Randers FC 17 7 3 7 28 26 24
AaB Aalborg 16 7 2 7 25 20 23
Lyngby 17 7 2 8 23 31 23
Sonderjyske 17 4 7 6 21 28 19
Horsens 16 5 3 8 14 26 18
Hobro 16 2 8 6 17 23 14
Esbjerg 16 2 4 10 13 27 10
Silkeborg IF 16 1 4 11 21 40 7

___

Friday, Nov. 22

Nordsjaelland 3, Randers FC 0

Sunday, Nov. 24

Sonderjyske 2, Lyngby 2

AaB Aalborg (Denmark) vs. Horsens (Denmark), 1300 GMT

Silkeborg IF (Denmark) vs. Esbjerg (Denmark), 1300 GMT

FC Copenhagen (Denmark) vs. Hobro (Denmark), 1500 GMT

Aarhus (Denmark) vs. Brondby (Denmark), 1700 GMT

Monday, Nov. 25

OB Odense (Denmark) vs. Midtjylland (Denmark), 1800 GMT

Friday, Nov. 29

Lyngby (Denmark) vs. Nordsjaelland (Denmark), 1800 GMT

Sunday, Dec. 1

FC Copenhagen (Denmark) vs. Brondby (Denmark), 1045 GMT

Randers FC (Denmark) vs. Sonderjyske (Denmark), 1100 GMT

Horsens (Denmark) vs. OB Odense (Denmark), 1300 GMT

Esbjerg (Denmark) vs. Aarhus (Denmark), 1500 GMT

AaB Aalborg (Denmark) vs. Hobro (Denmark), 1700 GMT

Monday, Dec. 2

Midtjylland (Denmark) vs. Silkeborg IF (Denmark), 1800 GMT