AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Doncic 45 32.8 428-919 .466 133-407 315-412 .765 1304 29.0
Porzingis 43 30.6 274-655 .418 101-286 149-191 .780 798 18.6
Hardaway 53 27.5 272-626 .435 146-360 93-115 .809 783 14.8
Curry 52 23.7 211-443 .476 107-250 65-73 .890 594 11.4
Powell 40 26.5 146-229 .638 10-39 74-111 .667 376 9.4
Finney-Smith 56 29.8 186-405 .459 90-237 60-83 .723 522 9.3
Kleber 55 24.9 178-380 .468 89-233 64-71 .901 509 9.3
Barea 17 15.5 58-128 .453 23-50 14-14 1.000 153 9.0
Brunson 56 18.3 180-387 .465 43-120 61-74 .824 464 8.3
Wright 54 21.1 147-316 .465 34-94 62-80 .775 390 7.2
Jackson 50 15.9 109-276 .395 40-133 30-36 .833 288 5.8
Marjanovic 28 9.1 66-121 .545 3-9 27-37 .730 162 5.8
Cauley-Stein 9 12.3 23-34 .676 0-1 4-6 .667 50 5.6
Broekhoff 17 10.6 22-59 .373 20-51 7-8 .875 71 4.2
Lee 14 10.1 22-39 .564 13-24 0-0 .000 57 4.1
Cleveland 6 3.7 2-6 .333 0-1 1-2 .500 5 0.8
Kidd-Gilchrist 1 4.0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Reaves 2 0.5 0-1 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 56 241.3 2324-5024 .463 852-2295 1026-1313 .781 6526 116.5
OPPONENTS 56 241.3 2310-5095 .453 656-1903 905-1173 .772 6181 110.4

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Doncic 62 368 430 9.6 389 8.6 108 0 46 189 8
Porzingis 70 323 393 9.1 67 1.6 135 0 30 72 84
Hardaway 21 140 161 3.0 103 1.9 91 0 32 49 4
Curry 24 97 121 2.3 100 1.9 84 0 30 48 8
Powell 75 152 227 5.7 59 1.5 102 0 34 36 22
Finney-Smith 114 201 315 5.6 84 1.5 130 0 39 55 30
Kleber 86 200 286 5.2 56 1.0 121 0 15 39 59
Barea 8 26 34 2.0 63 3.7 12 0 3 21 1
Brunson 22 112 134 2.4 188 3.4 73 0 22 66 4
Wright 59 149 208 3.9 183 3.4 69 0 57 51 19
Jackson 23 96 119 2.4 34 .7 54 0 10 11 6
Marjanovic 36 77 113 4.0 11 .4 39 0 4 20 5
Cauley-Stein 9 32 41 4.6 7 .8 16 0 4 4 8
Broekhoff 5 38 43 2.5 11 .6 15 0 5 6 4
Lee 2 7 9 .6 5 .4 13 0 4 3 3
Cleveland 0 3 3 .5 0 .0 2 0 1 1 1
Kidd-Gilchrist 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 3 0 0 0 0
Reaves 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 616 2021 2637 47.1 1360 24.3 1067 0 336 705 266
OPPONENTS 609 1913 2522 45.0 1319 23.6 1174 1 394 669 214