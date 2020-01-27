AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Doncic 41 33.0 391-841 .465 120-376 286-374 .765 1188 29.0
Porzingis 34 30.7 206-514 .401 75-218 93-128 .727 580 17.1
Hardaway 42 26.3 208-484 .430 112-282 69-88 .784 597 14.2
Curry 43 22.9 164-352 .466 83-202 55-61 .902 466 10.8
Powell 40 26.5 146-229 .638 10-39 74-111 .667 376 9.4
Finney-Smith 45 29.6 149-321 .464 71-186 50-73 .685 419 9.3
Kleber 44 25.0 139-297 .468 73-188 53-60 .883 404 9.2
Barea 13 15.0 44-97 .454 20-42 5-5 1.000 113 8.7
Brunson 45 16.7 130-282 .461 32-94 40-51 .784 332 7.4
Wright 43 20.7 119-247 .482 26-71 49-61 .803 313 7.3
Marjanovic 23 10.0 60-107 .561 2-7 21-30 .700 143 6.2
Jackson 40 16.4 91-225 .404 36-114 24-29 .828 242 6.1
Broekhoff 10 7.7 11-25 .440 10-20 5-6 .833 37 3.7
Lee 10 8.0 13-23 .565 7-12 0-0 .000 33 3.3
Cleveland 3 4.7 2-3 .667 0-1 0-0 .000 4 1.3
Cauley-Stein 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Patton 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Reaves 2 0.5 0-1 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Roby 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 45 241.7 1873-4048 .463 677-1852 824-1077 .765 5247 116.6
OPPONENTS 45 241.7 1841-4091 .450 516-1517 742-968 .767 4940 109.8

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Doncic 58 333 391 9.5 366 8.9 101 0 44 175 7
Porzingis 59 248 307 9.0 48 1.4 107 0 21 58 70
Hardaway 16 108 124 3.0 70 1.7 72 0 26 35 4
Curry 21 63 84 2.0 76 1.8 72 0 25 40 7
Powell 75 152 227 5.7 59 1.5 102 0 34 36 22
Finney-Smith 92 155 247 5.5 60 1.3 104 0 31 42 24
Kleber 66 168 234 5.3 44 1.0 103 0 13 34 44
Barea 5 19 24 1.8 41 3.2 8 0 3 15 1
Brunson 19 88 107 2.4 142 3.2 58 0 20 45 3
Wright 45 119 164 3.8 137 3.2 54 0 52 35 17
Marjanovic 32 72 104 4.5 9 .4 36 0 4 18 5
Jackson 18 79 97 2.4 27 .7 49 0 9 8 5
Broekhoff 1 13 14 1.4 4 .4 7 0 2 2 1
Lee 0 5 5 .5 3 .3 6 0 0 2 2
Cleveland 0 3 3 1.0 0 .0 0 0 0 1 0
Cauley-Stein 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Patton 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Reaves 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Roby 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 507 1625 2132 47.4 1086 24.1 879 0 284 571 212
OPPONENTS 504 1541 2045 45.4 1046 23.2 962 1 316 555 173