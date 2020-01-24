https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Dallas-Mavericks-Stax-15001146.php
Dallas Mavericks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|40
|32.9
|380-816
|.466
|118-366
|285-369
|.772
|1163
|29.1
|Porzingis
|33
|30.9
|200-500
|.400
|72-210
|93-128
|.727
|565
|17.1
|Hardaway
|41
|26.2
|204-474
|.430
|110-279
|68-87
|.782
|586
|14.3
|Curry
|42
|22.6
|158-343
|.461
|79-197
|52-58
|.897
|447
|10.6
|Powell
|40
|26.5
|146-229
|.638
|10-39
|74-111
|.667
|376
|9.4
|Finney-Smith
|44
|29.6
|145-312
|.465
|70-183
|50-71
|.704
|410
|9.3
|Kleber
|43
|25.2
|136-288
|.472
|71-180
|53-60
|.883
|396
|9.2
|Barea
|13
|15.0
|44-97
|.454
|20-42
|5-5
|1.000
|113
|8.7
|Brunson
|44
|16.8
|129-278
|.464
|32-94
|40-51
|.784
|330
|7.5
|Wright
|42
|20.5
|115-239
|.481
|25-69
|47-59
|.797
|302
|7.2
|Marjanovic
|22
|10.2
|59-105
|.562
|2-7
|21-30
|.700
|141
|6.4
|Jackson
|39
|16.3
|89-218
|.408
|35-112
|24-29
|.828
|237
|6.1
|Broekhoff
|10
|7.7
|11-25
|.440
|10-20
|5-6
|.833
|37
|3.7
|Lee
|10
|8.0
|13-23
|.565
|7-12
|0-0
|.000
|33
|3.3
|Cleveland
|3
|4.7
|2-3
|.667
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|4
|1.3
|Reaves
|2
|0.5
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Roby
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|44
|241.7
|1831-3951
|.463
|661-1811
|817-1064
|.768
|5140
|116.8
|OPPONENTS
|44
|241.7
|1801-4000
|.450
|501-1474
|725-946
|.766
|4828
|109.7
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|58
|327
|385
|9.6
|359
|9.0
|99
|0
|42
|171
|7
|Porzingis
|59
|246
|305
|9.2
|47
|1.4
|102
|0
|20
|55
|69
|Hardaway
|16
|103
|119
|2.9
|70
|1.7
|71
|0
|25
|34
|4
|Curry
|20
|60
|80
|1.9
|72
|1.7
|67
|0
|24
|40
|7
|Powell
|75
|152
|227
|5.7
|59
|1.5
|102
|0
|34
|36
|22
|Finney-Smith
|88
|149
|237
|5.4
|60
|1.4
|100
|0
|31
|41
|24
|Kleber
|65
|166
|231
|5.4
|44
|1.0
|99
|0
|13
|34
|42
|Barea
|5
|19
|24
|1.8
|41
|3.2
|8
|0
|3
|15
|1
|Brunson
|19
|86
|105
|2.4
|140
|3.2
|57
|0
|19
|45
|3
|Wright
|42
|114
|156
|3.7
|133
|3.2
|53
|0
|52
|35
|17
|Marjanovic
|31
|71
|102
|4.6
|8
|.4
|36
|0
|4
|18
|5
|Jackson
|18
|77
|95
|2.4
|27
|.7
|48
|0
|9
|8
|5
|Broekhoff
|1
|13
|14
|1.4
|4
|.4
|7
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Lee
|0
|5
|5
|.5
|3
|.3
|6
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Cleveland
|0
|3
|3
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Reaves
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roby
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|497
|1591
|2088
|47.5
|1067
|24.3
|855
|0
|278
|562
|209
|OPPONENTS
|492
|1499
|1991
|45.2
|1024
|23.3
|941
|1
|311
|542
|167
