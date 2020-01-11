https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/DUQUESNE-66-GEORGE-WASHINGTON-61-14968153.php
DUQUESNE 66, GEORGE WASHINGTON 61
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DUQUESNE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carry
|36
|3-9
|3-5
|1-7
|3
|4
|11
|M.Hughes
|32
|4-9
|4-5
|2-8
|3
|2
|12
|Austin
|30
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|6
|Dunn-Martin
|29
|4-7
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|1
|12
|Weathers
|29
|6-11
|1-3
|3-9
|2
|2
|13
|Steele
|18
|2-6
|5-6
|1-4
|0
|1
|9
|Norman
|17
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|3
|Buckley
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Miller
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-50
|13-19
|8-36
|15
|11
|66
Percentages: FG .440, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Dunn-Martin 4-5, Austin 2-3, Carry 2-4, Norman 1-3, M.Hughes 0-1, Miller 0-1, Steele 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (M.Hughes 4, Weathers 2, Austin).
Turnovers: 17 (Austin 4, Carry 4, Weathers 4, Dunn-Martin 2, M.Hughes 2, Steele).
Steals: 7 (Dunn-Martin 3, Weathers 3, M.Hughes).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGE WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nelson
|39
|6-14
|1-5
|0-2
|3
|3
|14
|Potter
|38
|3-7
|0-2
|1-1
|9
|1
|7
|Battle
|33
|6-15
|2-2
|0-11
|2
|4
|20
|Jack
|25
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|Harris
|24
|2-7
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|2
|4
|Toro
|22
|4-5
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|4
|8
|Paar
|11
|3-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|6
|Stallings
|6
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Offurum
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-56
|5-11
|4-29
|17
|18
|61
Percentages: FG .429, FT .455.
3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Battle 6-15, Potter 1-1, Nelson 1-5, Harris 0-2, Jack 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Paar 2, Toro 2, Harris).
Turnovers: 10 (Nelson 3, Potter 3, Harris 2, Battle, Toro).
Steals: 9 (Potter 3, Harris 2, Nelson 2, Battle, Toro).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Duquesne
|32
|34
|—
|66
|George Washington
|32
|29
|—
|61
.
