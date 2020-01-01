FG FT Reb
BOSTON COLLEGE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Mitchell 33 0-6 1-5 3-6 3 1 1
Felder 28 6-12 0-0 2-6 1 1 13
Heath 28 4-10 0-2 0-1 2 4 8
Jar.Hamilton 26 3-8 2-2 1-2 0 0 9
Thornton 26 3-12 0-0 0-2 1 1 6
Jai.Hamilton 25 2-6 1-2 3-6 1 3 5
Rishwain 14 1-5 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
Herren 8 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Kraljevic 7 2-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 4
Williams 4 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-62 4-11 10-27 8 12 49

Percentages: FG .339, FT .364.

3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Felder 1-2, Jar.Hamilton 1-3, Rishwain 1-4, Jai.Hamilton 0-1, Williams 0-1, Heath 0-2, Mitchell 0-2, Thornton 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Felder 2, Mitchell 2).

Turnovers: 19 (Felder 5, Jai.Hamilton 4, Heath 3, Mitchell 3, Thornton 2, Kraljevic, Rishwain).

Steals: 10 (Mitchell 4, Jai.Hamilton 3, Felder, Heath, Jar.Hamilton).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
DUKE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hurt 26 10-16 0-0 2-4 0 1 25
Baker 24 3-8 0-0 0-1 3 2 7
Jones 24 2-8 0-0 1-5 10 1 5
Moore 24 4-6 2-2 1-4 2 1 11
Carey 20 4-6 1-3 3-9 0 1 9
Goldwire 18 2-4 0-0 0-3 1 4 4
Stanley 17 3-7 3-4 2-5 0 2 9
DeLaurier 16 2-3 0-0 3-6 1 1 4
O'Connell 14 3-5 0-0 0-3 2 0 8
White 13 1-3 0-0 0-1 1 1 3
Robinson 3 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 3
Totals 200 35-68 6-9 12-42 20 14 88

Percentages: FG .515, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Hurt 5-10, O'Connell 2-3, Moore 1-1, Robinson 1-2, White 1-2, Jones 1-3, Baker 1-5, Goldwire 0-1, Stanley 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Carey 4, DeLaurier 2, White).

Turnovers: 14 (DeLaurier 3, Moore 2, O'Connell 2, White 2, Baker, Carey, Hurt, Jones, Stanley).

Steals: 9 (DeLaurier 2, Goldwire 2, Baker, Hurt, Jones, O'Connell, Robinson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Boston College 19 30 49
Duke 45 43 88

.