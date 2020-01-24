FG FT Reb
IUPUI Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Burk 38 10-22 0-0 2-10 3 0 25
Goss 36 7-11 1-3 4-12 0 3 15
Minnett 36 6-17 0-0 0-2 5 3 15
Weatherford 36 3-8 0-2 1-4 4 4 6
Depersia 33 0-5 0-0 1-4 3 2 0
Kemp 11 1-2 0-0 1-1 1 0 2
White 7 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 1 0
Kenyon 3 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 0 1
Totals 200 27-66 2-7 10-35 16 13 64

Percentages: FG .409, FT .286.

3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Burk 5-12, Minnett 3-12, Kemp 0-1, Depersia 0-2, Weatherford 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Burk, Goss).

Turnovers: 13 (Minnett 6, Goss 2, Weatherford 2, Depersia, Kemp, White).

Steals: 5 (Depersia 3, Burk, Minnett).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
DETROIT Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Davis 36 7-21 8-8 0-7 5 3 27
Brandon 35 9-10 0-0 5-12 0 2 18
Moore 32 4-10 0-0 0-4 4 2 8
Legrand 29 0-1 1-2 0-6 3 2 1
Calipari 18 3-9 0-0 0-2 1 0 9
Hofman 18 2-5 0-0 2-3 1 1 4
Miller 12 2-6 2-2 2-3 5 0 6
Isiani 10 1-1 0-0 2-3 0 1 3
Rose 6 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Gorman 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-66 11-12 11-41 19 11 76

Percentages: FG .424, FT .917.

3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Davis 5-14, Calipari 3-8, Isiani 1-1, Gorman 0-1, Hofman 0-2, Moore 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Brandon 6, Isiani 2, Moore).

Turnovers: 11 (Davis 4, Miller 3, Legrand 2, Brandon, Isiani).

Steals: 7 (Calipari 2, Legrand 2, Brandon, Davis, Moore).

Technical Fouls: None.

IUPUI 22 42 64
Detroit 41 35 76

A_1,624 (8,295).