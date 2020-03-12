Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
DEPAUL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Butz 27 4-7 3-3 1-6 1 4 11
Reed 29 9-16 5-7 5-12 1 3 23
Weems 36 0-5 2-2 0-3 2 4 2
Coleman-Lands 24 2-8 0-0 0-1 1 0 6
C.Moore 37 6-13 2-2 0-2 9 0 18
Lopez 17 3-3 0-0 0-3 0 0 6
Hall 13 0-0 0-0 0-4 1 0 0
Ongenda 13 1-3 3-4 3-4 1 2 5
Williams 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 25-55 15-18 9-35 16 14 71

Percentages: FG .455, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (C.Moore 4-8, Coleman-Lands 2-5, Reed 0-1, Weems 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Butz, C.Moore, Lopez, Weems).

Turnovers: 13 (Butz 3, C.Moore 2, Coleman-Lands 2, Lopez 2, Weems 2, Hall, Reed).

Steals: 6 (Weems 2, Butz, C.Moore, Hall, Reed).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
XAVIER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Carter 39 1-5 0-0 2-5 1 3 2
Freemantle 37 7-17 2-2 1-4 1 3 18
Jones 32 9-11 4-8 2-7 2 3 22
Marshall 40 6-16 3-3 0-8 8 2 15
Goodin 22 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 2 3
Tandy 23 3-9 1-1 0-1 2 1 7
James 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
B.Moore 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-60 10-14 5-26 14 14 67

Percentages: FG .450, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Freemantle 2-5, Goodin 1-1, Tandy 0-3, Marshall 0-8).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Freemantle).

Turnovers: 11 (Marshall 4, Goodin 3, Tandy 3, Freemantle).

Steals: 10 (Freemantle 3, Goodin 3, Jones 2, Marshall, Tandy).

Technical Fouls: None.

DePaul 38 33 71
Xavier 34 33 67

.