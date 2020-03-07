https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/DAVIDSON-75-VCU-65-15112676.php
DAVIDSON 75, VCU 65
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VCU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Santos-Silva
|23
|5-7
|2-3
|2-5
|1
|5
|12
|Vann
|14
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|4
|Crowfield
|31
|1-5
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|0
|5
|Hyland
|29
|6-10
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|17
|Simms
|25
|2-8
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|5
|Evans
|18
|2-5
|2-4
|1-2
|1
|2
|7
|Ward
|17
|2-4
|2-2
|0-5
|2
|1
|6
|McAllister
|15
|2-3
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|4
|Curry
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|0
|Clark
|13
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|5
|Totals
|200
|24-51
|8-11
|7-24
|11
|19
|65
Percentages: FG .471, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Hyland 5-7, Evans 1-2, Clark 1-3, Crowfield 1-3, Simms 1-5, McAllister 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Clark, Santos-Silva, Ward).
Turnovers: 12 (Santos-Silva 5, Crowfield 2, Evans 2, Clark, Curry, McAllister).
Steals: 5 (Crowfield 2, Evans, Hyland, Ward).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DAVIDSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brajkovic
|30
|5-10
|2-2
|2-7
|1
|3
|12
|Casey
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Freundlich
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Gudmundsson
|39
|3-8
|9-10
|2-6
|2
|3
|17
|Wynter
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Grady
|33
|5-10
|7-9
|1-4
|3
|2
|18
|Collins
|30
|3-8
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|2
|9
|Boachie-Yiadom
|24
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|0
|4
|Lee
|16
|3-4
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|10
|M.Jones
|12
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|5
|B.Jones
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-47
|22-25
|6-25
|16
|12
|75
Percentages: FG .489, FT .880.
3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Lee 2-3, Gudmundsson 2-4, M.Jones 1-2, Collins 1-3, Grady 1-3, Freundlich 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Boachie-Yiadom, Brajkovic).
Turnovers: 9 (Gudmundsson 3, Boachie-Yiadom 2, Brajkovic 2, Casey, Grady).
Steals: 6 (Gudmundsson 3, Boachie-Yiadom, Brajkovic, Grady).
Technical Fouls: None.
|VCU
|35
|30
|—
|65
|Davidson
|33
|42
|—
|75
.
