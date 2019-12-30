THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, DEC. 30, 2019

Columbus Blue Jackets
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 18 Pierre-Luc Dubois 39 13 14 27 -3 31 1 0 3 97 .134
F 14 Gustav Nyquist 39 9 17 26 1 12 2 1 2 84 .107
F 28 Oliver Bjorkstrand 36 12 11 23 1 10 2 0 3 122 .098
D 3 Seth Jones 39 4 18 22 0 18 1 0 0 92 .043
F 13 Cam Atkinson 35 9 12 21 -5 6 3 0 1 113 .080
D 8 Zachary Werenski 32 8 12 20 -2 8 3 1 1 79 .101
F 71 Nick Foligno 36 4 10 14 -8 41 2 0 0 71 .056
F 38 Boone Jenner 39 7 7 14 -10 26 1 0 0 91 .077
F 42 Alexandre Texier 35 6 7 13 2 10 0 0 1 49 .122
F 22 Sonny Milano 30 3 8 11 -3 16 0 0 1 40 .075
F 10 Alexander Wennberg 38 2 9 11 -4 14 1 0 0 51 .039
F 52 Emil Bemstrom 28 3 6 9 -2 2 2 0 1 39 .077
F 20 Riley Nash 34 3 6 9 2 4 0 1 1 33 .091
F 50 Eric Robinson 19 4 4 8 6 6 0 0 2 22 .182
D 44 Vladislav Gavrikov 38 4 3 7 6 12 0 0 1 48 .083
D 27 Ryan Murray 24 2 5 7 -7 4 0 0 0 29 .069
D 58 David Savard 37 0 6 6 2 25 0 0 0 46 .000
D 46 Dean Kukan 31 1 4 5 -8 10 1 0 0 50 .020
F 77 Josh Anderson 26 1 3 4 -8 17 0 0 0 63 .016
F 15 Jakob Lilja 14 1 2 3 1 2 0 0 0 15 .067
F 24 Nathan Gerbe 3 1 1 2 1 6 0 0 0 7 .143
D 4 Scott Harrington 12 0 2 2 -5 4 0 0 0 12 .000
D 65 Markus Nutivaara 10 2 0 2 -1 2 0 0 0 14 .143
F 11 Kevin Stenlund 7 2 0 2 -3 4 2 0 0 9 .222
F 49 Ryan MacInnis 4 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 8 .000
D 2 Andrew Peeke 7 0 1 1 3 2 0 0 0 3 .000
D 53 Gabriel Carlsson 4 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 .000
D 6 Adam Clendening 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 56 Marko Dano 3 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 2 .000
F 37 Markus Hannikainen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 88 Kole Sherwood 3 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 6 .000
TEAM TOTALS 39 101 170 271 -43 310 21 3 17 1297 .078
OPPONENT TOTALS 39 109 189 298 34 295 22 5 20 1148 .095

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
70 Joonas Korpisalo 32 1876 2.49 17 10 4 2 78 901 0.913 0 1 0
90 Elvis Merzlikins 10 474 3.41 0 4 4 0 27 243 0.889 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 39 2371 2.69 17 14 8 2 105 1144 .905 101 170 310
OPPONENT TOTALS 39 2371 2.46 22 12 5 2 96 1292 .922 109 189 295