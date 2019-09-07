Colorado-San Diego Runs

Rockies first. Trevor Story singles to center field. Charlie Blackmon singles to center field. Trevor Story scores. Nolan Arenado strikes out swinging. Daniel Murphy walks. Ryan McMahon grounds out to third base, Manny Machado to Eric Hosmer. Daniel Murphy to second. Charlie Blackmon scores. Raimel Tapia pops out to shortstop to Luis Urias.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 2, Padres 0.

Rockies second. Sam Hilliard strikes out swinging. Dom Nunez singles to center field. Tim Melville out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Eric Hosmer to Greg Garcia. Dom Nunez to second. Trevor Story singles to third base. Dom Nunez scores. Throwing error by Manny Machado. Charlie Blackmon flies out to right field to Josh Naylor.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rockies 3, Padres 0.

Padres third. Greg Garcia hit by pitch. Nick Martini doubles to right field. Greg Garcia to third. Manny Machado strikes out swinging. Eric Hosmer singles to center field. Nick Martini scores. Greg Garcia scores. Josh Naylor flies out to deep right center field to Charlie Blackmon. Wil Myers strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 3, Padres 2.