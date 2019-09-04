Colorado-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Rockies second. Daniel Murphy homers to left field. Ian Desmond called out on strikes. Ryan McMahon flies out to A.J. Pollock. Garrett Hampson doubles to deep left field. Tony Wolters pops out to shallow center field to Gavin Lux.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 1, Dodgers 0.

Rockies fourth. Nolan Arenado homers to center field. Daniel Murphy grounds out to second base, Gavin Lux to Matt Beaty. Ian Desmond singles to right center field. Ryan McMahon walks. Ian Desmond to second. Garrett Hampson strikes out swinging. Tony Wolters strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 2, Dodgers 0.

Dodgers seventh. Cody Bellinger walks. A.J. Pollock called out on strikes. Matt Beaty singles to right field. Cody Bellinger to second. Kike Hernandez lines out to center field to Garrett Hampson. Russell Martin homers to center field. Matt Beaty scores. Cody Bellinger scores. David Freese pinch-hitting for Caleb Ferguson. David Freese homers to center field. Gavin Lux pops out to Tony Wolters.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 4, Rockies 2.

Dodgers eighth. Corey Seager called out on strikes. Justin Turner homers to left field. Cody Bellinger flies out to right center field to Raimel Tapia. A.J. Pollock flies out to deep right center field to Charlie Blackmon.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 5, Rockies 2.

Rockies ninth. Ian Desmond lines out to right field to Kike Hernandez. Ryan McMahon walks. Yonder Alonso pinch-hitting for Wade Davis. Yonder Alonso doubles to deep left center field. Ryan McMahon to third. Tony Wolters grounds out to shallow center field, Gavin Lux to Matt Beaty. Yonathan Daza to third. Ryan McMahon scores. Raimel Tapia grounds out to first base, Matt Beaty to Kenley Jansen.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 5, Rockies 3.